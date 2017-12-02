Irish Premiership: Coleraine maintain six-point advantage

Brad Lyons scored just seven weeks after sustaining serious facial injuries

Irish Premiership pacesetters Coleraine won 3-1 away to Carrick Rangers to maintain their six-point lead at the top of the table.

Ciaron Harkin, Brad Lyons and Jamie McGonigle got the Bannsiders' goals.

Second-placed Crusaders stayed in front of Glenavon on goal difference as Jordan Forsythe scored the only goal of their match at home to Glentoran.

Ten-man Glenavon won 2-0 away to Ards, Linfield edged Dungannon Swifts 1-0 and Cliftonville beat Warrenpoint Town 3-1.

Ballymena United were made to fight all the way for a 2-1 home success over bottom-placed Ballinamallard United.

Harkin may have given Coleraine an early lead at Carrick, but all the headlines will go to Lyons whose goal put Coleraine 2-1 up in first-half stoppage time.

That came after Mark Edgar's free-kick equaliser for Rangers, with McGonigle getting Coleraine's third.

Crusaders defender Howard Beverland was sent-off in the 1-0 win over Glentoran

Last week Lyons returned to action just six weeks after sustaining serious facial injuries in a match against Linfield which resulted in him breaking both cheekbones and his nose, and having four plates and three screws inserted in his face.

The 20-year-old has been wearing a specially-made carbon fibre protective mask, which has led to him earning a few new nicknames.

"The Coleraine fans are calling me Zorro and I've had Bradman and Phantom of the Opera as well, but I don't mind a bit as the mask has helped me get back playing," said Lyons.

"Six weeks was tough, just sitting there, not being able to play, but I worked hard to keep fit.

"I got a goal and a couple of assists, so that is not bad."

Crusaders shaded a tight and sometimes fiery match against Glentoran thanks to a fine side-foot 53rd-minute finish by midfielder Forsythe.

Andrew Waterworth's 67th-minute goal gave Linfield victory over Dungannon Swifts

But the Crues had Howard Beverland sent-off on 76 minutes when he got a second booking for trying to stop the Glens taking a quick free-kick.

Late goals by Adam Foley and Mark Sykes gave third-placed Glenavon a 2-0 win away to Ards.

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton was ordered from the dug-out early on, and defender Andrew Doyle was sent-off before the break for a second yellow card offence.

Ards defender Johnny Taylor got a late red card as he took picked up a second booking.

Cliftonville made it six league wins in a row as Joe Gormley, Rory Donnelly and Jay Donnelly goals gave them a 3-1 success at Warrenpoint.

Linfield striker Andrew Waterworth's 67th-minute header was the only goal of the game against Dungannon Swifts at Windsor Park.

A Tony Kane penalty and Cathair Friel's 57th-minute strike was just about enough to see off bottom club Ballinamallard who gave themselves hope when Gary Armstrong netted 10 minutes from time.

Danske Bank Irish Premiership Ards 0-2 Glenavon Ballymena United 2-1 Ballinamallard United Carrick Rangers 1-3 Coleraine Crusaders 1-0 Glentoran Linfield 1-0 Dungannon Swifts Warrenpoint Town 1-3 Cliftonville