BBC Sport - FA Cup: Stevenage 5-2 Swindon Town highlights
Highlights: Stevenage 5-2 Swindon Town
- From the section FA Cup
Danny Newton scores a brace as Stevenage ease into the FA Cup third round following a convincing 5-2 victory over fellow League Two side Swindon Town.
MATCH REPORT: Stevenage 5-2 Swindon Town
Watch all the FA Cup second round goals here.
Available to UK users only.
