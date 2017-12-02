BBC Sport - FA Cup: Forest Green Rovers 3-3 Exeter City highlights
Highlights: Forest Green Rovers 3-3 Exeter City
- From the section FA Cup
Jayden Stockley scores a dramatic equaliser deep into stoppage time after Exeter recover from surrendering the lead in the final few minutes to earn a thrilling 3-3 draw at Forest Green Rovers.
MATCH REPORT: Forest Green Rovers 3-3 Exeter City
Watch all the FA Cup second round goals here.
Available to UK users only.
