BBC Sport - FA Cup: Fleetwood Town 1-1 Hereford FC highlights
Watch highlights as seventh-tier side Hereford FC force an FA Cup second round replay with League One Fleetwood Town after a 1-1 draw at Highbury Stadium.
MATCH REPORT: Fleetwood Town 1-1 Hereford FC
Watch all the FA Cup second-round goals here.
Available to UK users only.
