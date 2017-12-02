BBC Sport - FA Cup: Fleetwood Town 1-1 Hereford FC highlights

Highlights: Fleetwood Town 1-1 Hereford FC

Watch highlights as seventh-tier side Hereford FC force an FA Cup second round replay with League One Fleetwood Town after a 1-1 draw at Highbury Stadium.

MATCH REPORT: Fleetwood Town 1-1 Hereford FC

Watch all the FA Cup second-round goals here.

Available to UK users only.

Highlights: Fleetwood Town 1-1 Hereford FC

