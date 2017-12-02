BBC Sport - FA Cup: Notts County 3-2 Oxford City highlights
Highlights: Notts County 3-2 Oxford City
- From the section FA Cup
Watch highlights as League Two Notts County break non-league Oxford City's hearts with a 95th minute Jorge Grant winner to reach the FA Cup third round with a 3-2 victory at Meadow Lane.
MATCH REPORT: Notts County 3-2 Oxford City
Watch all the FA Cup second-round goals here.
Available to UK users only.
