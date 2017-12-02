BBC Sport - FA Cup: Notts County 3-2 Oxford City highlights

Highlights: Notts County 3-2 Oxford City

  • From the section FA Cup

Watch highlights as League Two Notts County break non-league Oxford City's hearts with a 95th minute Jorge Grant winner to reach the FA Cup third round with a 3-2 victory at Meadow Lane.

MATCH REPORT: Notts County 3-2 Oxford City

Watch all the FA Cup second-round goals here.

Available to UK users only.

