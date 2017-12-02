Match ends, FC Bayern München 3, Hannover 96 1.
Bayern Munich 3-1 Hannover
Bayern Munich went six points clear at the top of the Bundesliga by beating Hannover.
Arturo Vidal headed them into the lead and Robert Lewandowski had a goal ruled out for offside after a video replay.
Moments later, Hannover's Niclas Fuellkrug converted a penalty but it had to be retaken because of encroachment, and Sven Ulrich saved it.
Charlison Benschop did equalise, but Kingsley Coman put Bayern ahead again with a powerful effort from a tight angle. Lewandowski scored a late penalty, his 19th club goal of the season.
Bayern's title hopes were boosted as second-placed RB Leipzig were thrashed 4-0 at Hoffenheim. Former Arsenal forward Serge Gnabry scored twice, including a spectacular 45-yard lob.
Andriy Yarmolenko scored the equaliser as Borussia Dortmund came from behind to draw 1-1 at Bayer Leverkusen, who had taken the lead through Kevin Volland before Wendell's red card.
Dortmund, who have not won in six league games, lost Maximilian Philipp to injury.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
- 26UlreichBooked at 26mins
- 32Kimmich
- 17Boateng
- 5Hummels
- 13Rafinha
- 8Javi MartínezSubstituted forTolissoat 58'minutes
- 23Vidal
- 25MüllerBooked at 59minsSubstituted forAlabaat 81'minutes
- 11Rodríguez
- 29ComanSubstituted forRibéryat 90'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 4Süle
- 7Ribéry
- 19Rudy
- 22Starke
- 24Tolisso
- 27Alaba
- 34Friedl
Hannover
- 1Tschauner
- 25SorgSubstituted forAlbornozat 80'minutes
- 20Sané
- 31Anton
- 4KorbBooked at 45mins
- 8SchmiedebachSubstituted forFossumat 45'minutes
- 6BakalorzBooked at 33mins
- 22Ostrzolek
- 35BenschopSubstituted forHarnikat 68'minutes
- 11Klaus
- 24Füllkrug
Substitutes
- 3Albornoz
- 10Maier
- 14Harnik
- 18Fossum
- 19Hübner
- 23Esser
- 26Karaman
- Referee:
- Guido Winkmann
- Attendance:
- 75,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home29
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away4
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 3, Hannover 96 1.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Sven Ulreich tries a through ball, but James Rodríguez is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Franck Ribéry replaces Kingsley Coman.
Attempt missed. Miiko Albornoz (Hannover 96) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Felix Klaus with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Hannover 96. Conceded by Arturo Vidal.
Video Review: Penalty Kick. Referee decision on field stands.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 3, Hannover 96 1. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (FC Bayern München). Video Review.
Penalty FC Bayern München. Kingsley Coman draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Martin Harnik (Hannover 96) after a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Waldemar Anton.
Foul by Rafinha (FC Bayern München).
Niclas Füllkrug (Hannover 96) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München).
Marvin Bakalorz (Hannover 96) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Martin Harnik (Hannover 96).
Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).
Miiko Albornoz (Hannover 96) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Philipp Tschauner.
Attempt saved. Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Rafinha.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. David Alaba replaces Thomas Müller.
Substitution
Substitution, Hannover 96. Miiko Albornoz replaces Oliver Sorg.
Attempt missed. Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by James Rodríguez.
Attempt missed. Iver Fossum (Hannover 96) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Felix Klaus.
Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a through ball.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Robert Lewandowski tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kingsley Coman with a cross following a fast break.
Foul by Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München).
Niclas Füllkrug (Hannover 96) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Marvin Bakalorz.
Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matthias Ostrzolek (Hannover 96).
Substitution
Substitution, Hannover 96. Martin Harnik replaces Charlison Benschop.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 2, Hannover 96 1. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner.
Attempt blocked. Felix Klaus (Hannover 96) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Niclas Füllkrug.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Salif Sané.
Attempt missed. Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München) header from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.