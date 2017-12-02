German Bundesliga
Bayern Munich3Hannover1

Bayern Munich 3-1 Hannover

Kingsley Coman
Kingsley Coman (l) put Bayern ahead and then won a late penalty

Bayern Munich went six points clear at the top of the Bundesliga by beating Hannover.

Arturo Vidal headed them into the lead and Robert Lewandowski had a goal ruled out for offside after a video replay.

Moments later, Hannover's Niclas Fuellkrug converted a penalty but it had to be retaken because of encroachment, and Sven Ulrich saved it.

Charlison Benschop did equalise, but Kingsley Coman put Bayern ahead again with a powerful effort from a tight angle. Lewandowski scored a late penalty, his 19th club goal of the season.

Bayern's title hopes were boosted as second-placed RB Leipzig were thrashed 4-0 at Hoffenheim. Former Arsenal forward Serge Gnabry scored twice, including a spectacular 45-yard lob.

Serge Gnabry
Serge Gnabry scored a potential goal of the season against RB Leipzig

Andriy Yarmolenko scored the equaliser as Borussia Dortmund came from behind to draw 1-1 at Bayer Leverkusen, who had taken the lead through Kevin Volland before Wendell's red card.

Dortmund, who have not won in six league games, lost Maximilian Philipp to injury.

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

  • 26UlreichBooked at 26mins
  • 32Kimmich
  • 17Boateng
  • 5Hummels
  • 13Rafinha
  • 8Javi MartínezSubstituted forTolissoat 58'minutes
  • 23Vidal
  • 25MüllerBooked at 59minsSubstituted forAlabaat 81'minutes
  • 11Rodríguez
  • 29ComanSubstituted forRibéryat 90'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 4Süle
  • 7Ribéry
  • 19Rudy
  • 22Starke
  • 24Tolisso
  • 27Alaba
  • 34Friedl

Hannover

  • 1Tschauner
  • 25SorgSubstituted forAlbornozat 80'minutes
  • 20Sané
  • 31Anton
  • 4KorbBooked at 45mins
  • 8SchmiedebachSubstituted forFossumat 45'minutes
  • 6BakalorzBooked at 33mins
  • 22Ostrzolek
  • 35BenschopSubstituted forHarnikat 68'minutes
  • 11Klaus
  • 24Füllkrug

Substitutes

  • 3Albornoz
  • 10Maier
  • 14Harnik
  • 18Fossum
  • 19Hübner
  • 23Esser
  • 26Karaman
Referee:
Guido Winkmann
Attendance:
75,000

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamHannover
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home29
Away8
Shots on Target
Home12
Away4
Corners
Home9
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, FC Bayern München 3, Hannover 96 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 3, Hannover 96 1.

Offside, FC Bayern München. Sven Ulreich tries a through ball, but James Rodríguez is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Franck Ribéry replaces Kingsley Coman.

Attempt missed. Miiko Albornoz (Hannover 96) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Felix Klaus with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Hannover 96. Conceded by Arturo Vidal.

Video Review: Penalty Kick. Referee decision on field stands.

Goal!

Goal! FC Bayern München 3, Hannover 96 1. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match (FC Bayern München). Video Review.

Penalty FC Bayern München. Kingsley Coman draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Martin Harnik (Hannover 96) after a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Waldemar Anton.

Foul by Rafinha (FC Bayern München).

Niclas Füllkrug (Hannover 96) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München).

Marvin Bakalorz (Hannover 96) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Martin Harnik (Hannover 96).

Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).

Miiko Albornoz (Hannover 96) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Philipp Tschauner.

Attempt saved. Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Rafinha.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. David Alaba replaces Thomas Müller.

Substitution

Substitution, Hannover 96. Miiko Albornoz replaces Oliver Sorg.

Attempt missed. Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by James Rodríguez.

Attempt missed. Iver Fossum (Hannover 96) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Felix Klaus.

Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a through ball.

Offside, FC Bayern München. Robert Lewandowski tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kingsley Coman with a cross following a fast break.

Foul by Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München).

Niclas Füllkrug (Hannover 96) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Marvin Bakalorz.

Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Matthias Ostrzolek (Hannover 96).

Substitution

Substitution, Hannover 96. Martin Harnik replaces Charlison Benschop.

Goal!

Goal! FC Bayern München 2, Hannover 96 1. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner.

Attempt blocked. Felix Klaus (Hannover 96) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Niclas Füllkrug.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Salif Sané.

Attempt missed. Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München) header from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich14102234112332
2RB Leipzig148242219326
3Schalke147432216625
4B Mgladbach137332322124
5Hoffenheim146532518723
6B Dortmund1464434211322
7Augsburg146442116522
8B Leverkusen145632719821
9Frankfurt135441413119
10Hannover145451719-219
11Hertha Berlin134541819-117
12Stuttgart145271317-417
13Mainz144371522-715
14Wolfsburg132831719-214
15Hamburg144281320-714
16Freiburg14266925-1612
17Werder Bremen14257916-711
18Köln140311627-213
View full German Bundesliga table

