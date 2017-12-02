Bayern Munich 3-1 Hannover

Kingsley Coman (l) put Bayern ahead and then won a late penalty

Bayern Munich went six points clear at the top of the Bundesliga by beating Hannover.

Arturo Vidal headed them into the lead and Robert Lewandowski had a goal ruled out for offside after a video replay.

Moments later, Hannover's Niclas Fuellkrug converted a penalty but it had to be retaken because of encroachment, and Sven Ulrich saved it.

Charlison Benschop did equalise, but Kingsley Coman put Bayern ahead again with a powerful effort from a tight angle. Lewandowski scored a late penalty, his 19th club goal of the season.

Bayern's title hopes were boosted as second-placed RB Leipzig were thrashed 4-0 at Hoffenheim. Former Arsenal forward Serge Gnabry scored twice, including a spectacular 45-yard lob.

Serge Gnabry scored a potential goal of the season against RB Leipzig

Andriy Yarmolenko scored the equaliser as Borussia Dortmund came from behind to draw 1-1 at Bayer Leverkusen, who had taken the lead through Kevin Volland before Wendell's red card.

Dortmund, who have not won in six league games, lost Maximilian Philipp to injury.