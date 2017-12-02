BBC Sport - Chelsea 3-1 Newcastle: Antonio Conte praises Blues' response to rotation

Conte hails 'positive answer' to Chelsea rotation

Antonio Conte says his players' response to his squad rotation has been "positive" after their 3-1 win over Newcastle at Stamford Bridge.

MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 3-1 Newcastle United

Watch all of Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day at 22:20 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

Premier League manager reaction

Video

Conte hails 'positive answer' to Chelsea rotation

Video

Benitez 'disappointed' after good Newcastle start

Video

Guardiola enjoyed celebrating late winner

Video

Rooney captain for a reason - Unsworth

  • From the section Everton
Video

Mignolet should have been sent off - Hughes

  • From the section Stoke
Video

Fresh legs helped Liverpool - Klopp

Video

Late City winner difficult to digest - Pellegrino

Video

Game over after Gunners' second goal - Wenger

  • From the section Arsenal
Video

Swansea's lack of chances worry Clement

  • From the section Swansea
Video

Terriers can get past defeats - Wagner

Video

'We had to stand up & show how good we are'

  • From the section Everton
Video

Positive signs in second half - Moyes

Video

Dyche pleased with very good away performance

  • From the section Burnley
Video

Bournemouth didn't show enough quality - Howe

Video

Spurs need to improve - Pochettino

Video

Draw is a step in the right direction - Hodgson

Video

Young playing better than ever - Mourinho

  • From the section Man Utd
Video

Watford didn't deserve this result - Silva

  • From the section Watford
Video

Puel praises 'solidity and desire' of Leicester

Video

Megson wants return to management

Video

Everton need manager decision quickly - Unsworth

Video

Neither team played well enough to win - Hughton

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired