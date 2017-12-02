BBC Sport - Chelsea 3-1 Newcastle: Antonio Conte praises Blues' response to rotation
Conte hails 'positive answer' to Chelsea rotation
- From the section Chelsea
Antonio Conte says his players' response to his squad rotation has been "positive" after their 3-1 win over Newcastle at Stamford Bridge.
MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 3-1 Newcastle United
Watch all of Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day at 22:20 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired