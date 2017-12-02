BBC Sport - Chelsea 3-1 Newcastle: Rafa Benitez 'disappointed' after surrendering lead

Benitez 'disappointed' after good Newcastle start

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez says he is "disappointed" by his side's defeat which he blames on "mistakes", after they surrendered a one-goal lead to lose 3-1 at Chelsea.

MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 3-1 Newcastle United

Watch all of Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day at 22:20 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

