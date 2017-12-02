Premier League: Everton win, Liverpool cruise, Spurs struggle, Pardew's West Brom draw

Sam Allardyce
Sam Allardyce is back in management after being appointed by Everton

Everton won in Sam Allardyce's first match in charge, beating Huddersfield 2-0 thanks to Gylfi Sigurdsson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin goals.

The former England manager replaced caretaker boss David Unsworth this week after signing an 18-month contract. The Toffees, having been in the relegation zone last weekend, are now in the top half after two wins in a row.

Roberto Firmino scored twice as Liverpool beat Brighton 5-1 to climb to fourth in the table - until Arsenal's 17:30 GMT game against Manchester United at least.

Tottenham had defender Davinson Sanchez sent off as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Watford.

West Brom drew 0-0 with Crystal Palace in Alan Pardew's first game as Baggies manager.

Eden Hazard scored twice in an impressive performance as Chelsea came from behind to beat Newcastle 3-1.

Swansea dropped to the bottom of the Premier League table after losing 2-1 to fellow strugglers Stoke. Leicester beat in-form Burnley 1-0, thanks to Demarai Gray's early goal.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Highlights: Notts County 3-2 Oxford City

In the FA Cup, non-league side Hereford are in the hat for the FA Cup third round, after drawing 1-1 at Fleetwood.

Oxford City suffered late heartbreak as Jorge Grant's goal five minutes into stoppage time gave Notts County a 3-2 win. And Maidstone lost 4-1 to MK Dons, having taken the lead.

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic extended their domestic unbeaten run to 67 games thanks to a 5-1 win over Motherwell, with Odsonne Edouard scoring a hat-trick.

Kick-off in Hearts' game against Hamilton was delayed by 15 minutes after Tynecastle had to be evacuated at 14:00 GMT because of a faulty fire alarm being set off.

Sunderland's woes continued as they lost 3-1 to Reading in Chris Coleman's first home game in charge. The Black Cats have not won a home game in 2017 - a run of 21 games. To make matters worse, Callum McManaman was shown a second yellow card for handling the ball into the net.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Ipswich beat Nottingham Forest 4-2,Sheffield United lost 3-1 at Millwall and Michael Dawson scored an injury-time equaliser as Hull battled back to draw 2-2 with Sheffield Wednesday.

In Northern Ireland's Premiership, second-placed Crusaders beat Glentoran 1-0. Watch the day's goals here.

Barcelona remain unbeaten at the top of La Liga after being held to an entertaining 2-2 draw by Celta Vigo.

Bayern Munich are six points clear at the top in Germany after beating Hannover 3-1, with second-placed RB Leipzig being thrashed 4-0 at Hoffenheim.

And the biggest scoring game of the day was in Scotland's Highland League, where Brora Rangers beat Fort William 16-0. Steven Mackay scored five of the goals.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

World Cup 2018 draw

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired