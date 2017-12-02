Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Motherwell, Brendan Rodgers, Rangers, Graeme Murty, Hearts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Brendan Rodgers insists his Celtic players are no divers and don't have to resort to dirty tricks to win games. (Various)

Graeme Murty has told Rangers players to start showing greater self-belief or their days are numbered under a new manager. (Daily Record)

PFA Scotland have urged the SPFL and cops to clamp down on missile-throwing yobs. (Scottish Sun)

Craig Levein has hit back at arch-critic Michael Stewart, insisting the former Hearts midfielder holds a personal agenda against him. (Various)

Allan Campbell insists there is zero chance of him being intimidated by Scott Brown today. (Various)

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers and Motherwell counterpart Stephen Robinson will lock horns for the third time in a week on Saturday

Neil Lennon believes referees should be allowed to explain controversial decisions - but only after a "cooling off" period. (Scotsman)

Graeme Murty insists the new Rangers manager will inherit a squad high in quality but lacking in self-belief. (Various)

Brendan Rodgers has denied suggestions that simmering ill-feeling is mounting between Celtic and Motherwell as the teams square up for the third time in a week. (Daily Express, newspaper edition)

Ross County manager Owen Coyle could unleash Chris Eagles for the visit of Dundee today. (Various)

Danny Wilson reckons Graeme Murty is destined to become a top-class manager. (Various)

Martin Canning insists David Templeton can handle any flak from the boo boys on his Tynecastle return and will relish the chance of dumping another of his old clubs. (Daily Record, newspaper edition)

Rory McKenzie admits the Kilmarnock players saw boss Steve Clarke's darker side after being made to sit through a re-run of last week's dismal Aberdeen display. (Various)