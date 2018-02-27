Scottish League Two
Peterhead2Clyde1

Peterhead v Clyde

Line-ups

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Brown
  • 5McCracken
  • 3Robertson
  • 7StevensonBooked at 86mins
  • 33Gibson
  • 6Ferry
  • 4NorrisSubstituted forBrownat 72'minutes
  • 20LeitchSubstituted forBrownat 81'minutes
  • 15JohnstonSubstituted forTrialistat 72'minutes
  • 14McLean

Substitutes

  • 8Brown
  • 10Trialist
  • 17Adams
  • 18Brown
  • 21Hobday

Clyde

  • 1Gourlay
  • 2Lang
  • 4McNiff
  • 5Home
  • 3Cogill
  • 8NicollSubstituted forLamontat 53'minutes
  • 10McStaySubstituted forMartinat 63'minutes
  • 7CuddihySubstituted forOsadolorat 63'minutes
  • 6Grant
  • 11Boyle
  • 9Goodwillie

Substitutes

  • 12Martin
  • 14Stewart
  • 15Osadolor
  • 16Lamont
  • 17Wright
  • 18Duffie
  • 21Currie
Referee:
Mat Northcroft
Attendance:
394

Match Stats

Home TeamPeterheadAway TeamClyde
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home16
Away8
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home9
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Peterhead 2, Clyde 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Peterhead 2, Clyde 1.

Foul by Trialist (Peterhead).

Smart Osadolor (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by David Goodwillie.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Ray Grant.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Martin McNiff.

Booking

Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead).

Tom Lang (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Trialist (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Foul by Trialist (Peterhead).

Tom Lang (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Kyle Gourlay.

Attempt saved. Russell McLean (Peterhead) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Jordon Brown replaces Jack Leitch.

Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Russell McLean (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Callum Home (Clyde).

Hand ball by Adam Martin (Clyde).

Foul by Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead).

Adam Martin (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Scott Brown replaces Aaron Norris.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Trialist replaces Chris Johnston.

Foul by Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead).

David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Dylan Cogill.

Attempt blocked. Jack Leitch (Peterhead) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Martin McNiff.

Goal!

Goal! Peterhead 2, Clyde 1. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dylan Cogill.

Attempt saved. Aaron Norris (Peterhead) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Clyde. Adam Martin replaces Chris McStay.

Substitution

Substitution, Clyde. Smart Osadolor replaces Barry Cuddihy.

Attempt missed. Aaron Norris (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Callum Home.

Russell McLean (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Callum Home (Clyde).

Attempt missed. Mason Robertson (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Mark Lamont.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 27th February 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead27174664323255
2Montrose27167440281255
3Stirling25143849311845
4Stenhousemuir25125840301041
5Elgin25114104046-637
6Annan Athletic279993429536
7Clyde2578103239-729
8Berwick2575132245-2326
9Edinburgh City2564152438-1422
10Cowdenbeath2517171340-2710
View full Scottish League Two table

