Match ends, Peterhead 2, Clyde 1.
Peterhead v Clyde
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 2Brown
- 5McCracken
- 3Robertson
- 7StevensonBooked at 86mins
- 33Gibson
- 6Ferry
- 4NorrisSubstituted forBrownat 72'minutes
- 20LeitchSubstituted forBrownat 81'minutes
- 15JohnstonSubstituted forTrialistat 72'minutes
- 14McLean
Substitutes
- 8Brown
- 10Trialist
- 17Adams
- 18Brown
- 21Hobday
Clyde
- 1Gourlay
- 2Lang
- 4McNiff
- 5Home
- 3Cogill
- 8NicollSubstituted forLamontat 53'minutes
- 10McStaySubstituted forMartinat 63'minutes
- 7CuddihySubstituted forOsadolorat 63'minutes
- 6Grant
- 11Boyle
- 9Goodwillie
Substitutes
- 12Martin
- 14Stewart
- 15Osadolor
- 16Lamont
- 17Wright
- 18Duffie
- 21Currie
- Referee:
- Mat Northcroft
- Attendance:
- 394
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home9
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Peterhead 2, Clyde 1.
Foul by Trialist (Peterhead).
Smart Osadolor (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by David Goodwillie.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Ray Grant.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Martin McNiff.
Booking
Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead).
Tom Lang (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Trialist (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Foul by Trialist (Peterhead).
Tom Lang (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Kyle Gourlay.
Attempt saved. Russell McLean (Peterhead) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Jordon Brown replaces Jack Leitch.
Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Russell McLean (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Callum Home (Clyde).
Hand ball by Adam Martin (Clyde).
Foul by Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead).
Adam Martin (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Scott Brown replaces Aaron Norris.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Trialist replaces Chris Johnston.
Foul by Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead).
David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Dylan Cogill.
Attempt blocked. Jack Leitch (Peterhead) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Martin McNiff.
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 2, Clyde 1. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dylan Cogill.
Attempt saved. Aaron Norris (Peterhead) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Adam Martin replaces Chris McStay.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Smart Osadolor replaces Barry Cuddihy.
Attempt missed. Aaron Norris (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Callum Home.
Russell McLean (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum Home (Clyde).
Attempt missed. Mason Robertson (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Mark Lamont.