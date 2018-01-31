Scottish League Two
Stirling1Cowdenbeath0

Stirling Albion v Cowdenbeath

Line-ups

Stirling

  • 1Binnie
  • 2McGeachie
  • 5Smith
  • 4McNeil
  • 3Hamilton
  • 8Jardine
  • 14Robertson
  • 6Moon
  • 7McLaughlin
  • 9MacDonald
  • 10Smith

Substitutes

  • 11Stanger
  • 12Banner
  • 15Caddis
  • 16Black
  • 17Fallens
  • 18Kavanagh
  • 19McMullan

Cowdenbeath

  • 1McGurn
  • 2McInally
  • 4Pyper
  • 5Rumsby
  • 3Swann
  • 7Mullen
  • 8Malcolm
  • 6Miller
  • 11Buchanan
  • 9Cox
  • 10Smith

Substitutes

  • 12Hornby
  • 14Syme
  • 15Whittaker
  • 16Malone
  • 17Penman
  • 18Reilly
  • 19Luke
Referee:
Gavin Ross
Attendance:
395

Match Stats

Home TeamStirlingAway TeamCowdenbeath
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home5
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away5

Live Text

Attempt missed. Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Second Half

Second Half begins Stirling Albion 1, Cowdenbeath 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Stirling Albion 1, Cowdenbeath 0.

Attempt saved. Blair Malcolm (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Neil McLaughlin (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt missed. Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Foul by Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion).

Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Stirling Albion 1, Cowdenbeath 0. Neil McLaughlin (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner following a corner.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Jamie Pyper.

Attempt missed. Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Ewan McNeil.

Foul by Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion).

Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. David Cox (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt missed. David Cox (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Foul by Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion).

Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Neil McLaughlin (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath).

Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).

Foul by Kevin Moon (Stirling Albion).

Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).

Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion).

Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Cameron Binnie.

Attempt saved. Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the top left corner.

Foul by Ross Smith (Stirling Albion).

Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose23145434241047
2Peterhead21151556263046
3Stenhousemuir2110563527835
4Stirling21103839281133
5Elgin2110383536-133
6Annan Athletic228772720731
7Berwick2173111937-1824
8Clyde204882433-920
9Edinburgh City2153131834-1618
10Cowdenbeath2116141133-229
View full Scottish League Two table

