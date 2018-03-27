Scottish League One
Albion1Arbroath2

Albion Rovers v Arbroath

Line-ups

Albion

  • 1Potts
  • 2ReidSubstituted forBaurat 87'minutes
  • 4Marr
  • 5Perry
  • 3McLaughlin
  • 6McLeish
  • 7Trialist
  • 8Davidson
  • 10Trouten
  • 9Higgins
  • 11VictoriaBooked at 30minsSubstituted forScullionat 90+2'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Baur
  • 14McMullin
  • 15Hopkins
  • 16Fisher
  • 17Fallon
  • 18Scullion
  • 19Watters

Arbroath

  • 1Hutton
  • 2Little
  • 5Yule
  • 6Whatley
  • 3Hamilton
  • 7GoldSubstituted forDenholmat 73'minutes
  • 4O'Brien
  • 8McKennaSubstituted forMcIntoshat 82'minutes
  • 11LinnBooked at 42minsSubstituted forKaderat 76'minutes
  • 9Wallace
  • 10SwankieBooked at 21mins

Substitutes

  • 12Denholm
  • 14Kader
  • 15McCord
  • 16McIntosh
  • 17Skelly
  • 21Gomes
Referee:
Grant Irvine
Attendance:
167

Match Stats

Home TeamAlbionAway TeamArbroath
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home11
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home0
Away11
Fouls
Home9
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Albion Rovers 1, Arbroath 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Albion Rovers 1, Arbroath 2.

Substitution

Substitution, Albion Rovers. Conor Scullion replaces Joao Pereira Victoria.

Goal!

Goal! Albion Rovers 1, Arbroath 2. Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) header from very close range to the top right corner following a corner.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Craig McLeish.

Substitution

Substitution, Albion Rovers. Daniel Baur replaces Alan Reid because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Mark Whatley (Arbroath) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Mark Whatley (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers).

Attempt missed. Ross Davidson (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Leighton McIntosh replaces Michael McKenna.

Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).

Ross Perry (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Omar Kader (Arbroath).

Joao Pereira Victoria (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Omar Kader (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joao Pereira Victoria (Albion Rovers).

Danny Denholm (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ross Davidson (Albion Rovers).

Attempt saved. Sean Higgins (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Omar Kader replaces Bobby Linn because of an injury.

Blair Yule (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sean Higgins (Albion Rovers).

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Danny Denholm replaces David Gold.

Hand ball by Sean Higgins (Albion Rovers).

Attempt missed. Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Blair Yule (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Sean Higgins.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Sean Higgins.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Jason Marr.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Alan Reid.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Alan Reid.

Attempt saved. Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Joao Pereira Victoria (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).

Jason Marr (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Bobby Linn (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Alan Reid (Albion Rovers).

Attempt blocked. Craig McLeish (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr31214683354867
2Raith Rovers31197560312964
3Arbroath31157960441652
4Alloa31148950391150
5Stranraer31125145060-1041
6East Fife31123164253-1139
7Airdrieonians31910124254-1237
8Forfar3194183660-2431
9Albion3176185673-1727
10Queen's Park3168173666-3026
