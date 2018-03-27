Match ends, Albion Rovers 1, Arbroath 2.
Albion Rovers v Arbroath
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Albion
- 1Potts
- 2ReidSubstituted forBaurat 87'minutes
- 4Marr
- 5Perry
- 3McLaughlin
- 6McLeish
- 7Trialist
- 8Davidson
- 10Trouten
- 9Higgins
- 11VictoriaBooked at 30minsSubstituted forScullionat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Baur
- 14McMullin
- 15Hopkins
- 16Fisher
- 17Fallon
- 18Scullion
- 19Watters
Arbroath
- 1Hutton
- 2Little
- 5Yule
- 6Whatley
- 3Hamilton
- 7GoldSubstituted forDenholmat 73'minutes
- 4O'Brien
- 8McKennaSubstituted forMcIntoshat 82'minutes
- 11LinnBooked at 42minsSubstituted forKaderat 76'minutes
- 9Wallace
- 10SwankieBooked at 21mins
Substitutes
- 12Denholm
- 14Kader
- 15McCord
- 16McIntosh
- 17Skelly
- 21Gomes
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
- Attendance:
- 167
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home0
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Albion Rovers 1, Arbroath 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Conor Scullion replaces Joao Pereira Victoria.
Goal!
Goal! Albion Rovers 1, Arbroath 2. Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) header from very close range to the top right corner following a corner.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Craig McLeish.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Daniel Baur replaces Alan Reid because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Mark Whatley (Arbroath) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Mark Whatley (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers).
Attempt missed. Ross Davidson (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Leighton McIntosh replaces Michael McKenna.
Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).
Ross Perry (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Omar Kader (Arbroath).
Joao Pereira Victoria (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Omar Kader (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joao Pereira Victoria (Albion Rovers).
Danny Denholm (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ross Davidson (Albion Rovers).
Attempt saved. Sean Higgins (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Omar Kader replaces Bobby Linn because of an injury.
Blair Yule (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sean Higgins (Albion Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Danny Denholm replaces David Gold.
Hand ball by Sean Higgins (Albion Rovers).
Attempt missed. Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Blair Yule (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Sean Higgins.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Sean Higgins.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Jason Marr.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Alan Reid.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Alan Reid.
Attempt saved. Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Joao Pereira Victoria (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).
Jason Marr (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Bobby Linn (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Alan Reid (Albion Rovers).
Attempt blocked. Craig McLeish (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.