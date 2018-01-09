Scottish Championship
Inverness CT3Falkirk0

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Falkirk

Line-ups

Inverness CT

  • 28Ridgers
  • 22McKay
  • 5WarrenBooked at 24mins
  • 23Donaldson
  • 3TremarcoSubstituted forCalderat 35'minutes
  • 15MulraneySubstituted forDoran Coganat 49'minutes
  • 7Polworth
  • 11Vigurs
  • 4ChalmersBooked at 54mins
  • 14OakleyBooked at 5mins
  • 20Bell

Substitutes

  • 1Esson
  • 9Baird
  • 10Doran Cogan
  • 16Calder
  • 17Seedorf
  • 24Trafford
  • 27Mackay

Falkirk

  • 1Thomson
  • 4Muirhead
  • 5Grant
  • 3McGheeSubstituted forWatsonat 45'minutes
  • 16Tumilty
  • 45WelshSubstituted forO'Haraat 58'minutes
  • 10Sibbald
  • 2Kidd
  • 42Robson
  • 43Nelson
  • 14Longridge

Substitutes

  • 6McKee
  • 17Harris
  • 20O'Hara
  • 28Craigen
  • 31Mutch
  • 33Loy
  • 44Watson
Referee:
John Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamInverness CTAway TeamFalkirk
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home6
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away7

Live Text

Attempt missed. Peter Grant (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Mark Ridgers.

Attempt saved. Lewis Kidd (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Gary Warren.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Iain Vigurs.

Substitution

Substitution, Falkirk. Kevin O'Hara replaces Sean Welsh.

Foul by George Oakley (Inverness CT).

Paul Watson (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Aaron Muirhead (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Booking

Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT).

Lewis Kidd (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sean Welsh (Falkirk).

Brad McKay (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Andrew Nelson (Falkirk).

Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Louis Longridge (Falkirk).

Substitution

Substitution, Inverness CT. Aaron Doran replaces Jake Mulraney because of an injury.

Riccardo Calder (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Craig Sibbald (Falkirk).

Foul by Riccardo Calder (Inverness CT).

Reghan Tumilty (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Second Half

Second Half begins Inverness CT 3, Falkirk 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Falkirk. Paul Watson replaces Jordan McGhee.

Half Time

First Half ends, Inverness CT 3, Falkirk 0.

Craig Sibbald (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Connor Bell (Inverness CT).

Substitution

Substitution, Inverness CT. Riccardo Calder replaces Carl Tremarco because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! Inverness CT 3, Falkirk 0. Jake Mulraney (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by George Oakley.

Goal!

Goal! Inverness CT 2, Falkirk 0. Connor Bell (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jake Mulraney.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Robbie Thomson.

Attempt saved. Gary Warren (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

George Oakley (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Reghan Tumilty (Falkirk).

Attempt missed. Jordan McGhee (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

Booking

Gary Warren (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Craig Sibbald (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gary Warren (Inverness CT).

Attempt missed. Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren21143439231645
2Dundee Utd2012353023739
3Dunfermline2095637241332
4Queen of Sth208663327630
5Livingston198652924530
6Morton197752720728
7Inverness CT217682523227
8Dumbarton204881526-1120
9Falkirk203891833-1517
10Brechin2004161646-304
View full Scottish Championship table

