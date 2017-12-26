Dumbarton 1-4 Livingston

From the section

Scott Robinson scored Livingston's fourth goal

Livingston comfortably beat Dumbarton to move up to third in the Scottish Championship.

Ally Roy fired the Sons ahead but Craig Halkett struck to draw Livi level.

Scott Pittman put the visitors in front before half-time and Dylan Mackin and Scott Robinson added goals during the second period.

Dumbarton had Kyle Hutton sent off for a second bookable offence late on and they remain eighth, eight points above the relegation area.