Match ends, Dumbarton 1, Livingston 4.
Dumbarton 1-4 Livingston
Livingston comfortably beat Dumbarton to move up to third in the Scottish Championship.
Ally Roy fired the Sons ahead but Craig Halkett struck to draw Livi level.
Scott Pittman put the visitors in front before half-time and Dylan Mackin and Scott Robinson added goals during the second period.
Dumbarton had Kyle Hutton sent off for a second bookable offence late on and they remain eighth, eight points above the relegation area.
Line-ups
Dumbarton
- 1Gallacher
- 12Wardrop
- 4DowieBooked at 79mins
- 55Barr
- 2Smith
- 7GallagherSubstituted forNadeat 45'minutesBooked at 56mins
- 14HuttonBooked at 90mins
- 6Carswell
- 11JohnstonSubstituted forFroxyliasat 45'minutes
- 10Walsh
- 17RoySubstituted forHandlingat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Wilson
- 15Hill
- 18Prior
- 19Ewings
- 20Froxylias
- 21Handling
- 27Nade
Livingston
- 1Alexander
- 4Lithgow
- 26Halkett
- 31Gallagher
- 11CaddenSubstituted forRobinsonat 65'minutesBooked at 71mins
- 14JacobsSubstituted forPenriceat 73'minutes
- 8Pittman
- 6Byrne
- 3Longridge
- 15Mackin
- 23De VitaSubstituted forKnoxat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Mullin
- 9Todorov
- 16Knox
- 17Robinson
- 19Carrick
- 20Maley
- 21Penrice
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
- Attendance:
- 495
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away8
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dumbarton 1, Livingston 4.
Sam Wardrop (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Craig Halkett (Livingston).
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton) for a bad foul.
Foul by Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton).
Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton).
Shaun Byrne (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Daniel Handling (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Scott Pittman (Livingston).
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Neil Alexander.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Craig Halkett.
Attempt saved. Jackson Longridge (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Penalty saved! Matthew Knox (Livingston) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Penalty Livingston. James Penrice draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Craig Barr (Dumbarton) after a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by David Smith.
Foul by Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton).
Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Matthew Knox replaces Raffaele De Vita.
Goal!
Goal! Dumbarton 1, Livingston 4. Scott Robinson (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.
Booking
Andy Dowie (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Andy Dowie (Dumbarton).
Dylan Mackin (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Scott Pittman (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Craig Barr (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Robinson (Livingston).
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Daniel Handling replaces Ally Roy.
Delay in match Keaghan Jacobs (Livingston) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. James Penrice replaces Keaghan Jacobs because of an injury.
Foul by Christian Nade (Dumbarton).
Shaun Byrne (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Craig Halkett.
Dimitris Froxylias (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jackson Longridge (Livingston).
Booking
Scott Robinson (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
David Smith (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Robinson (Livingston).