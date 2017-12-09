Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 Stoke City

Tottenham had won just one of their previous six Premier League games

Harry Kane scored twice as Tottenham netted four second-half goals against Stoke City at Wembley to climb above Arsenal into fifth in the Premier League table.

Spurs went ahead when Potters skipper Ryan Shawcross inadvertently past his own keeper - before three goals in the space of 12 minutes put the game out of sight.

Son Heung-min doubled the lead after Dele Alli's pass had unlocked the Stoke defence and Kane's header made it 3-0.

Kane drilled home the fourth, while Son set up Christian Eriksen for the fifth goal before Shawcross headed a late consolation.

Stoke have won only once in seven league games and drop to 15th, three points above the relegation zone.

More to follow.