Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 5, Stoke City 1.
Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 Stoke City
-
- From the section Premier League
Harry Kane scored twice as Tottenham netted four second-half goals against Stoke City at Wembley to climb above Arsenal into fifth in the Premier League table.
Spurs went ahead when Potters skipper Ryan Shawcross inadvertently past his own keeper - before three goals in the space of 12 minutes put the game out of sight.
Son Heung-min doubled the lead after Dele Alli's pass had unlocked the Stoke defence and Kane's header made it 3-0.
Kane drilled home the fourth, while Son set up Christian Eriksen for the fifth goal before Shawcross headed a late consolation.
Stoke have won only once in seven league games and drop to 15th, three points above the relegation zone.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Tottenham
- 1Lloris
- 2Trippier
- 15Dier
- 5Vertonghen
- 33Davies
- 19DembéléBooked at 66mins
- 29WinksSubstituted forSissokoat 78'minutes
- 23Eriksen
- 20AlliSubstituted forLamelaat 67'minutes
- 7Son Heung-minSubstituted forLlorenteat 86'minutes
- 10Kane
Substitutes
- 3Rose
- 11Lamela
- 13Vorm
- 17Sissoko
- 18Llorente
- 21Foyth
- 24Aurier
Stoke
- 1Butland
- 6Zouma
- 17Shawcross
- 5Wimmer
- 42EdwardsSubstituted forCrouchat 70'minutes
- 4AllenSubstituted forAfellayat 80'minutes
- 24Fletcher
- 3Pieters
- 22ShaqiriSubstituted forCameronat 75'minutes
- 18Diouf
- 10Choupo-Moting
Substitutes
- 9Berahino
- 14Afellay
- 16Adam
- 20Cameron
- 25Crouch
- 32Sobhi
- 33Grant
- Referee:
- Roger East
- Attendance:
- 62,202
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away3
- Corners
- Home12
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 5, Stoke City 1.
Attempt blocked. Fernando Llorente (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Davies.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Kevin Wimmer.
Fernando Llorente (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Geoff Cameron (Stoke City).
Attempt missed. Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Eriksen with a cross following a corner.
Attempt saved. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Erik Lamela with a through ball.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Jack Butland.
Foul by Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur).
Geoff Cameron (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City).
Attempt missed. Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a cross.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Geoff Cameron.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Fernando Llorente replaces Son Heung-Min.
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Christian Eriksen tries a through ball, but Harry Kane is caught offside.
Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Peter Crouch (Stoke City).
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Christian Eriksen tries a through ball, but Harry Kane is caught offside.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Jack Butland.
Attempt saved. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Son Heung-Min.
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 5, Stoke City 1. Ryan Shawcross (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Darren Fletcher with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Stoke City. Ibrahim Afellay replaces Joe Allen.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Jan Vertonghen.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Moussa Sissoko replaces Harry Winks.
Foul by Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur).
Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Stoke City. Geoff Cameron replaces Xherdan Shaqiri.
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 5, Stoke City 0. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Son Heung-Min with a through ball following a fast break.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Ben Davies.
Attempt saved. Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Son Heung-Min.
Substitution
Substitution, Stoke City. Peter Crouch replaces Thomas Edwards.
Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joe Allen (Stoke City).
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Jack Butland.
Attempt blocked. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Erik Lamela.
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Christian Eriksen tries a through ball, but Harry Kane is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Erik Lamela replaces Dele Alli.
Booking
Mousa Dembélé (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mousa Dembélé (Tottenham Hotspur).