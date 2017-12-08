West Ham United v Chelsea

Joe Hart has conceded 30 goals in 14 games during his loan move from Manchester City

TEAM NEWS

West Ham goalkeeper Joe Hart looks set to be dropped for Saturday's game against Chelsea, with Adrian expected to start.

Forward Javier Hernandez could be involved after five weeks out with a hamstring injury, and Winston Reid's similar problem will be assessed.

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte will be without midfielder Danny Drinkwater, who has an illness.

Out-of-favour defender David Luiz also remains sidelined with a knee injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: "West Ham look a more disciplined, fitter and tighter team under David Moyes but it's still eight league games without a win. The last time they went nine without a victory, in 2011, they were relegated.

"If they can rekindle the spirit of their 2016 League Cup success against Chelsea they have a chance, even though they can't score goals.

"Chelsea have conceded just four goals in their last seven in all competitions. They were average against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League but showed the reliance that can extend their unbeaten league run to eight games and, if they're cold and analytical, bring a 50th win against the Hammers.

"If they get sucked into an old fashioned derby scrap it could be a different story."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

West Ham manager David Moyes: "I would want to say that Adrian's performance [against Manchester City when Hart was ineligible] gives me a good problem because I'm looking for keen competition for places in this team.

"I don't want anyone to feel they have a divine right to play. I'm not going to reveal just at this moment which of them will be playing on Saturday.

"I am also aware that Joe is England's first-choice goalkeeper and there is a World Cup next summer but, as West Ham's manager, I am only interested in winning matches and doing what is right for this club."

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte: "This league is very tough, especially because there is a team [Manchester City] that is on an extraordinary path.

"West Ham has a good squad with good players. To see them in this position is a bit strange."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I think West Ham will be buoyed by their performance in their narrow defeat at Manchester City and I am backing them to get something against Chelsea.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham have won just two and lost 16 of their last 22 Premier League games against Chelsea.

Chelsea won 2-1 in both league meetings last season, but West Ham came out on top by the same score in a League Cup tie at the London Stadium.

Chelsea are one victory away from their 50th in all competitions against West Ham.

West Ham United

The Hammers are without a win in eight league games, including five defeats. They have scored only six goals during that run.

They have not gone nine top-flight games without a win since May 2011, a season which ended in relegation.

West Ham's tally of 10 points after 15 games is their lowest at this stage of a Premier League season.

The Hammers have taken only one point out of a possible 12 under David Moyes.

This is the 41st consecutive Premier League matchday that a side managed by Moyes will start out in the relegation zone, breaking John Gorman's record set at Swindon Town in 1993-94.

Moyes' final match as manager of previous Sunderland was a 5-1 defeat at Antonio Conte's Chelsea in May.

Nine of Manuel Lanzini's 15 Premier League goals for West Ham have come in London derby matches, including two in as many games against Chelsea.

Chelsea

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last seven league games, winning six of them.

The Blues' last league defeat came in a London derby away to Crystal Palace in mid-October.

Chelsea have won each of their last seven Premier League matches played in December.

They have scored a league-high nine headed goals this term.

Alvaro Morata has been involved in 13 goals for Chelsea in his first 14 Premier League appearances, scoring nine goals and supplying four assists.

Morata's next goal will be his 50th in the top flight, taking in spells in Spain, Italy and England.

Eden Hazard has been involved in seven goals in his last eight Premier League games against the Hammers, scoring four and setting up three.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 0-1 Probability of draw: 20% Probability of home win: 13% Probability of away win: 67%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.