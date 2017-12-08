Newcastle United v Leicester City

Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles could return from an ankle injury

Newcastle could be buoyed by the return of defenders Jamaal Lascelles and Paul Dummett after injury lay-offs of five weeks and four months respectively.

Jonjo Shelvey and Christian Atsu are other likely options if manager Rafael Benitez opts to makes changes.

Leicester have no new fitness concerns, with Demarai Gray fully recovered from his collision with a post when scoring the winner against Burnley last week.

Robert Huth and Matty James are long-term absentees.

Alistair Mann: "Rafa Benitez made no secret about his concerns regarding the depth of his squad when the transfer window closed in August. After an encouraging start, a run of one point from the last six games has demonstrated the wisdom of his assessment.

"The Magpies have six more matches before reinforcements will be possible.

"Improving Leicester provide the latest challenge off the back of a run of just one defeat in nine. Unbeaten away from home since August, they'll arrive full of confidence.

"Benitez has always had the knack of getting the best out of his players, and he'll need all his assets to halt the 2016 champions' impressive rise up the table."

Leicester manager Claude Puel: "We have a lot of respect for Newcastle. They are a good team and have a great manager.

"It will be a difficult atmosphere because there will be 50,000 people cheering them on. It's another good challenge.

"It's important to play a good game, to continue to work and to keep building our momentum and confidence."

I just fancy Newcastle to edge this one. Rafa Benitez is usually very good at negating the opposition's main strength. His side need a win, and I think they will get one.

Prediction: 2-1

Leicester have won the last four meetings without conceding a goal. The three most recent games were in the Premier League.

Newcastle had won 14 and lost just one of their past 16 league home games in this fixture prior to Leicester's 3-0 win on their most recent visit to St James' Park in May 2015.

They have only taken one point from their last six matches.

The Magpies have been beaten by Bournemouth and Watford in their last two games at St James' Park. Rafael Benitez has never lost three successive Premier League home matches as a manager.

Newcastle could fail to score in three consecutive Premier League home matches for the first time since February 2014.

No player has scored more than two Premier League goals for Newcastle this season.

The Foxes have earned 14 points from seven league games since Craig Shakespeare was sacked.

Their only defeat in 10 league and cup matches came at home to Manchester City (W5, D4, L1).

Leicester have gone five Premier League away matches without defeat, although four of those were drawn.

Claude Puel is aiming to win three consecutive Premier League games for the first time as a manager. He last won three league matches in a row as Nice manager in March 2016.

Jamie Vardy is one goal away from 50 in the Premier League. He will be the first Leicester City player to reach this milestone.

Riyad Mahrez has been involved in six goals in his last seven league appearances, scoring three and setting up three.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 28% Probability of home win: 40% Probability of away win: 32%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.