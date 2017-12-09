Match ends, Kilmarnock 5, Partick Thistle 1.
Kilmarnock 5-1 Partick Thistle
Eamonn Brophy and Kris Boyd hit doubles as Kilmarnock earned their first home league win of the season in some style.
Boyd fired Killie ahead after the Partick Thistle defence failed to clear a cross, but Chris Erskine squared it with a brilliant left-foot effort.
Brophy netted after keeper Tomas Cerny blocked Boyd's free-kick and Niall Keown's own goal made it 3-1.
Brophy nodded in the fourth before Boyd scored from the spot after Jordan Turnbull fouled Kirk Broadfoot.
Kilmarnock's home form was every bit as poor as Thistle's recent away record going into this encounter. The Ayrshire side had won only twice at Rugby Park in the league in 2017 while Thistle had won only once away in the calendar year.
Killie made a positive start and should have taken the lead as early as the first minute when Brophy fired a left foot shot on the turn over the bar from three yards.
Youssouf Mulumbu began impressively on his Kilmarnock debut and was instrumental in the home side's opening goal.
The former West Brom midfielder eluded a couple of challenges on the right wing before delivering a low cross which broke kindly for Boyd 10 yards. He made no mistake as he beat Tomas Cerny to claim his third goal in his last four appearances against Thistle.
The visitors responded well and and within four minutes were back on level terms. Erskine found a yard of space just inside the Killie box and he produced a brilliant strike which flew into the top corner.
It was an open encounter and Killie went back in front from a set piece. Boyd drilled in a free-kick from 25 yards that Cerny could only parry and quickest to react was Brophy to claim his second goal in two games.
Home goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald denied Blair Spittal an equaliser when he dived low to his right to tip the Thistle forward's 22-yard free-kick round the post.
Kris Doolan fluffed a shot wide when he was clean through, Ryan Edwards fired over from distance and Spittal sent another shot off target as Thistle looked to get level.
At the other end Killie went close to increasing their lead after a good counter-attack led by Gary Dicker. The midfielder surged forward before setting up Brophy inside the Thistle penalty area but his low shot was blocked by Cerny.
Edwards had an early opportunity for Thistle in the second half but again his effort from just outside the penalty area rose too high to trouble MacDonald.
On the hour mark Killie increased their lead courtesy of an own goal. Brophy's driven shot was parried by Cerny and the ball hit the unfortunate Keown and flew into his own net.
Brophy then claimed his second and Killie's fourth of the afternoon when he neatly flicked Kirk Broadfoot's header from a Jones corner into the net from close range.
The scoreline got worse for Thistle when defender Turnbull hauled Broadfoot down a yard off the goal line. Boyd took the spot kick and blasted it past Cerny for his second of the day and Killie's fifth.
The win means Steve Clarke's Killie open up a seven point gap over the Firhill, club who remain bottom of the table.
Line-ups
Kilmarnock
- 1MacDonald
- 2O'Donnell
- 5Broadfoot
- 4Greer
- 17Findlay
- 6Power
- 8Dicker
- 24MulumbuSubstituted forBurkeat 61'minutes
- 11Jones
- 25BrophySubstituted forTaylorat 84'minutes
- 9BoydSubstituted forErwinat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 7McKenzie
- 12Taylor
- 15Thomas
- 16Boyd
- 22Erwin
- 26Bell
- 29Burke
Partick Thistle
- 1Cerny
- 16McGinnBooked at 89mins
- 5Keown
- 15Devine
- 4TurnbullBooked at 79mins
- 13BartonSubstituted forStoreyat 74'minutes
- 19EdwardsBooked at 65mins
- 11LawlessSubstituted forWoodsat 67'minutes
- 10Erskine
- 7Spittal
- 9DoolanSubstituted forSammonat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Scully
- 17Nitriansky
- 18Sammon
- 20Nisbet
- 22Fraser
- 37Woods
- 39Storey
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
- Attendance:
- 4,339
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Kilmarnock 5, Partick Thistle 1.
Booking
Paul McGinn (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lee Erwin (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul McGinn (Partick Thistle).
Attempt missed. Lee Erwin (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Danny Devine (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Alan Power (Kilmarnock).
Ryan Scully (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Greg Taylor replaces Eamonn Brophy.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Lee Erwin replaces Kris Boyd.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Stuart Findlay.
Goal!
Goal! Kilmarnock 5, Partick Thistle 1. Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Booking
Jordan Turnbull (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty Kilmarnock. Kirk Broadfoot draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Jordan Turnbull (Partick Thistle) after a foul in the penalty area.
Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Paul McGinn (Partick Thistle).
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Conor Sammon replaces Kris Doolan.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Alan Power.
Attempt missed. Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from very close range is too high.
Attempt saved. Chris Burke (Kilmarnock) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Miles Storey replaces Adam Barton.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Stephen O'Donnell.
Attempt saved. Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Niall Keown.
Attempt missed. Danny Devine (Partick Thistle) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Stuart Findlay.
Attempt missed. Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Martin Woods replaces Steven Lawless.
Goal!
Goal! Kilmarnock 4, Partick Thistle 1. Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Stuart Findlay.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Blair Spittal.
Booking
Ryan Edwards (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Edwards (Partick Thistle).
Attempt saved. Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Jordan Turnbull.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Kirk Broadfoot.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Chris Burke replaces Youssouf Mulumbu.
Attempt blocked. Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.