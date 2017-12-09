Heart of Midlothian 1-0 Motherwell

Hearts striker Kyle Lafferty scored his 10th goal of the season in the victory over Motherwell

Hearts registered their first league win of the season at Tynecastle thanks to Kyle Lafferty's first-half strike.

The Northern Ireland international scored after some clever individual play and a deflection of Charles Dunne.

This was hearts' fourth game in front of the redeveloped Main Stand at Tynecastle, and their first win in seven games.

Motherwell came close through Craig Tanner's free-kick, but couldn't deliver an equaliser.

On a perishingly cold Edinburgh afternoon this was a grind of a football match, a game that for often lacked composure, wit and anything that might have taken the mind off the temperature.

Misplaced pass followed misplaced pass. Aimless punt downfield followed aimless punt downfield. Things were not helped by the early injury that saw Hearts' Jamie Walker leave the field soon to be followed by Chris Cadden, the Motherwell midfielder. Those two might have brought some craft, but the pair were gone after little more than half an hour.

Motherwell were already under-strength as it was. No Louis Moult, no Peter Hartley and no Trevor Carson either. The opening half was a dreadful exercise in players running around in a frenetic pursuit of the ball. Hearts had the majority of the play but nothing in the way of proper chances beyond a scuffed effort from Lafferty and a volley miles over by Lewis Moore.

Six minutes before the break, a goal dropped out of the sky and it was all down to Lafferty's persistence and Motherwell's defensive frailty. The visitors felt that their midfielder, Allan Campbell, had been fouled in the preamble, but what happened thereafter left their manager Stephen Robinson in an apoplectic fit.

Cedric Kipre was completely mugged by Lafferty on the right-hand side of the Motherwell penalty area, the striker sliding in and hooking the ball away from the defender before turning and slamming his shot past goalkeeper Russell Griffiths, via a slight deflection. It was Lafferty's first goal in five games and it brought him to 10 for the season.

It was a precious lead for a side that hadn't won in six games and who had scored just seven times in that run, only five of them from open play. Hearts manager Craig Levein was in desperate need of a win, not just to get the team moving in the right direction again but, also, to christen the new Tynecastle main stand with its first victory.

Motherwell mustered something in pursuit of a point. Ryan Bowman headed over from good position, then Kipre lashed one in the same direction after being gifted possession by Moore. Hearts got jumpy out there. That's the way of things when you haven't won for so long.

The visitors' threat was only fleeting, though. In Moult's absence they lacked confidence and a killer touch. They saw plenty of the ball, but to no avail.

This was not a performance to warm the soul of the Jambos but it was, at least, an end to a bad run and something to build on.