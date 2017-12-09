Rangers 2-1 Ross County

Danny Wilson got Rangers' winner a week after getting their opener at Aberdeen last week

Rangers ended an eventful week by beating Ross County and securing three successive wins for the first time since last December.

The hosts, who were unsuccessful with an approach for Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes, fell behind early on when Craig Curran headed home.

Substitute Alfredo Morelos fired his first goal in 11 games to level.

And Danny Wilson nodded in from close range to take Rangers back to second place in the Scottish Premiership.

Kenny Miller almost added a third for the hosts, his shot coming back off the crossbar.

Aberdeen had gone above the Ibrox side by beating Dundee on Friday but victory allows Rangers to overtake the Dons on goal difference. Both sides are four points behind leaders Celtic, who visit Hibernian on Sunday.

Curran drifted away from Alves to notch the opening goal

Rangers had failed to register three straight wins under Pedro Caixinha, who was sacked in October, and interim manager Graeme Murty - in charge for a seventh match in a row - has amassed 15 points out of a possible 21 since replacing the Portuguese.

And with under-20s coach Murty taking the first team until the end of the calendar year, his chances of keeping the job on a longer-term basis will have been boosted by the recovery against County.

The Staggies ensured the home crowd had few reasons to be cheerful in the opening spell when Jason Naismith burst down the right and swung a cross over the head of Bruno Alves for Curran to confidently plant a header past Wes Foderingham.

James Tavernier tested visiting goalkeeper Scott Fox before Curran missed a chance to double County's lead, scuffing his shot.

Fox denied Miller before the break and Murty introduced Morelos in place of the ineffectual Carlos Pena for the second half.

The Colombian snatched at his first couple of efforts but finally ended his goal drought from Daniel Candeias's cut-back.

Morelos last scored on 15 September

A weak shot from Ryan Dow when fellow Ross County substitute Davis Keillor-Dunn was better positioned dented the visitors' hopes and Rangers took advantage in the closing stages.

A Josh Windass header from Tavernier's free-kick was kept out by Fox but Wilson was on hand to head in his second goal in two games.

Miller's chip struck the woodwork and one last chance fell Naismith's way, the full-back firing wide of the Rangers goal.