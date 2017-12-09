Match ends, Rangers 2, Ross County 1.
Rangers 2-1 Ross County
Rangers ended an eventful week by beating Ross County and securing three successive wins for the first time since last December.
The hosts, who were unsuccessful with an approach for Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes, fell behind early on when Craig Curran headed home.
Substitute Alfredo Morelos fired his first goal in 11 games to level.
And Danny Wilson nodded in from close range to take Rangers back to second place in the Scottish Premiership.
Kenny Miller almost added a third for the hosts, his shot coming back off the crossbar.
Aberdeen had gone above the Ibrox side by beating Dundee on Friday but victory allows Rangers to overtake the Dons on goal difference. Both sides are four points behind leaders Celtic, who visit Hibernian on Sunday.
Rangers had failed to register three straight wins under Pedro Caixinha, who was sacked in October, and interim manager Graeme Murty - in charge for a seventh match in a row - has amassed 15 points out of a possible 21 since replacing the Portuguese.
And with under-20s coach Murty taking the first team until the end of the calendar year, his chances of keeping the job on a longer-term basis will have been boosted by the recovery against County.
The Staggies ensured the home crowd had few reasons to be cheerful in the opening spell when Jason Naismith burst down the right and swung a cross over the head of Bruno Alves for Curran to confidently plant a header past Wes Foderingham.
James Tavernier tested visiting goalkeeper Scott Fox before Curran missed a chance to double County's lead, scuffing his shot.
Fox denied Miller before the break and Murty introduced Morelos in place of the ineffectual Carlos Pena for the second half.
The Colombian snatched at his first couple of efforts but finally ended his goal drought from Daniel Candeias's cut-back.
A weak shot from Ryan Dow when fellow Ross County substitute Davis Keillor-Dunn was better positioned dented the visitors' hopes and Rangers took advantage in the closing stages.
A Josh Windass header from Tavernier's free-kick was kept out by Fox but Wilson was on hand to head in his second goal in two games.
Miller's chip struck the woodwork and one last chance fell Naismith's way, the full-back firing wide of the Rangers goal.
Line-ups
Rangers
- 1Foderingham
- 2Tavernier
- 22Bruno Alves
- 6Wilson
- 3John
- 40McCrorieSubstituted forBarjonasat 73'minutes
- 21Candeias
- 23Holt
- 27PeñaSubstituted forMorelosat 45'minutes
- 11Windass
- 9MillerSubstituted forHerreraat 90+4'minutes
Substitutes
- 15Herrera
- 17Hodson
- 19Kranjcar
- 20Morelos
- 24Bates
- 32Kelly
- 35Barjonas
Ross County
- 1Fox
- 3Naismith
- 2Fraser
- 15Davies
- 6KellySubstituted forvan der Wegat 75'minutes
- 18Lindsay
- 7GardyneSubstituted forDowat 64'minutes
- 25O'Brien
- 4Routis
- 33EaglesSubstituted forKeillor-Dunnat 54'minutesBooked at 71mins
- 11Curran
Substitutes
- 9Dow
- 10Schalk
- 17Draper
- 22Mckay
- 28van der Weg
- 31McCarey
- 40Keillor-Dunn
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
- Attendance:
- 48,139
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home9
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rangers 2, Ross County 1.
Foul by James Tavernier (Rangers).
Andrew Davies (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Eduardo Herrera replaces Kenny Miller.
Attempt missed. Josh Windass (Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Craig Curran (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Davis Keillor-Dunn (Ross County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Kenny Miller (Rangers).
Christopher Routis (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Declan John (Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Jason Holt (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Danny Wilson (Rangers).
Christopher Routis (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Jason Naismith.
Goal!
Goal! Rangers 2, Ross County 1. Danny Wilson (Rangers) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Josh Windass (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Daniel Candeias (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Andrew Davies (Ross County).
Attempt missed. Jamie Barjonas (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Kenny Miller (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Kenny van der Weg replaces Sean Kelly because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Jamie Barjonas replaces Ross McCrorie.
Booking
Davis Keillor-Dunn (Ross County) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. Ryan Dow (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Ryan Dow replaces Michael Gardyne.
Attempt missed. Declan John (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.
Hand ball by Andrew Davies (Ross County).
Attempt missed. Davis Keillor-Dunn (Ross County) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Daniel Candeias (Rangers).
Jim O'Brien (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Rangers 1, Ross County 1. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Daniel Candeias.
Foul by Jason Holt (Rangers).
Christopher Routis (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Scott Fox (Ross County) because of an injury.
Foul by Alfredo Morelos (Rangers).
Andrew Davies (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Bruno Alves (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Craig Curran (Ross County).