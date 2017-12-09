Grimsby Town v Forest Green Rovers
-
- From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Luton
|20
|12
|5
|3
|48
|18
|30
|41
|2
|Notts County
|20
|12
|5
|3
|35
|20
|15
|41
|3
|Accrington
|20
|11
|4
|5
|32
|22
|10
|37
|4
|Exeter
|20
|11
|3
|6
|28
|22
|6
|36
|5
|Wycombe
|20
|9
|6
|5
|38
|29
|9
|33
|6
|Coventry
|20
|9
|5
|6
|21
|12
|9
|32
|7
|Mansfield
|20
|8
|8
|4
|30
|23
|7
|32
|8
|Swindon
|20
|10
|2
|8
|30
|25
|5
|32
|9
|Newport
|20
|8
|6
|6
|27
|22
|5
|30
|10
|Lincoln City
|20
|8
|6
|6
|24
|19
|5
|30
|11
|Colchester
|20
|8
|5
|7
|26
|23
|3
|29
|12
|Grimsby
|20
|8
|5
|7
|24
|26
|-2
|29
|13
|Cambridge
|20
|8
|5
|7
|17
|23
|-6
|29
|14
|Carlisle
|20
|7
|6
|7
|28
|27
|1
|27
|15
|Stevenage
|20
|7
|5
|8
|26
|31
|-5
|26
|16
|Cheltenham
|20
|6
|6
|8
|27
|29
|-2
|24
|17
|Crawley
|20
|5
|6
|9
|17
|23
|-6
|21
|18
|Yeovil
|20
|5
|5
|10
|27
|38
|-11
|20
|19
|Crewe
|20
|6
|2
|12
|21
|34
|-13
|20
|20
|Forest Green
|20
|5
|5
|10
|23
|39
|-16
|20
|21
|Morecambe
|20
|4
|7
|9
|15
|25
|-10
|19
|22
|Port Vale
|20
|5
|3
|12
|19
|31
|-12
|18
|23
|Barnet
|20
|4
|5
|11
|21
|29
|-8
|17
|24
|Chesterfield
|20
|4
|5
|11
|23
|37
|-14
|17
