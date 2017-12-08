Wolves v Sunderland
- From the section Championship
Championship leaders Wolves have record signing Ruben Neves available for the visit of Sunderland.
The Portugal midfielder sat out Monday's 1-0 win over Birmingham City after picking up his fifth booking of the season.
Sunderland are without forward Callum McManaman following his sending off in the Black Cats' defeat by Reading.
Bryan Oviedo (hamstring) and Paddy McNair (groin) are new absences, while Dider Ndong and Billy Jones remain out.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 73%
|Draw 17%
|Away win 10%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Wolves have only lost one of their last 12 home league games against Sunderland - a 1-0 defeat in February 1998.
- But Sunderland are unbeaten in their last eight matches against Wolves outside the top flight.
- Leo Bonatini has had a hand in at least one goal in all 10 of his home Championship matches this season (eight goals, four assists).
- Lewis Grabban has scored eight goals in his last eight league matches - more than the seven he scored in his previous 55 league appearances (including play-offs).
- Of Wolves' overall total of 41 goals, they have found the net 20 times in the first half of Championship matches this season, more than any other side.
- Sunderland have not won back to back away league matches since May 2014, when they beat Chelsea and Manchester United in the Premier League.