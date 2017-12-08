Wolves v Sunderland

Ruben Neves (left) joined Wolves on a five-year contract from Porto

Championship leaders Wolves have record signing Ruben Neves available for the visit of Sunderland.

The Portugal midfielder sat out Monday's 1-0 win over Birmingham City after picking up his fifth booking of the season.

Sunderland are without forward Callum McManaman following his sending off in the Black Cats' defeat by Reading.

Bryan Oviedo (hamstring) and Paddy McNair (groin) are new absences, while Dider Ndong and Billy Jones remain out.

SAM's prediction Home win 73% Draw 17% Away win 10%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts