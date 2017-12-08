Championship
Wolves15:00Sunderland
Venue: Molineux Stadium

Wolves v Sunderland

EFL record signing Ruben Neves is available for Wolves again after completing a one-match ban for picking up five bookings
Ruben Neves (left) joined Wolves on a five-year contract from Porto
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 14:00-20:00 GMT

Championship leaders Wolves have record signing Ruben Neves available for the visit of Sunderland.

The Portugal midfielder sat out Monday's 1-0 win over Birmingham City after picking up his fifth booking of the season.

Sunderland are without forward Callum McManaman following his sending off in the Black Cats' defeat by Reading.

Bryan Oviedo (hamstring) and Paddy McNair (groin) are new absences, while Dider Ndong and Billy Jones remain out.

Match facts

  • Wolves have only lost one of their last 12 home league games against Sunderland - a 1-0 defeat in February 1998.
  • But Sunderland are unbeaten in their last eight matches against Wolves outside the top flight.
  • Leo Bonatini has had a hand in at least one goal in all 10 of his home Championship matches this season (eight goals, four assists).
  • Lewis Grabban has scored eight goals in his last eight league matches - more than the seven he scored in his previous 55 league appearances (including play-offs).
  • Of Wolves' overall total of 41 goals, they have found the net 20 times in the first half of Championship matches this season, more than any other side.
  • Sunderland have not won back to back away league matches since May 2014, when they beat Chelsea and Manchester United in the Premier League.

