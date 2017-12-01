BBC Sport - FA Cup: AFC Fylde 1-1 Wigan Athletic highlights

Highlights: AFC Fylde 1-1 Wigan Athletic

  • From the section FA Cup

Danny Rowe's second-half penalty earns non-league AFC Fylde an FA Cup second-round replay at League One Wigan Athletic.

MATCH REPORT: AFC Fylde 1-1 Wigan Athletic

WATCH MORE: When live TV doesn't go quite as planned...

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: AFC Fylde 1-1 Wigan Athletic

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

I was quite a fan of Arsenal as a boy - Pogba

Video

When live TV doesn't go quite as planned...

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Vertonghen & Dier watch World Cup draw

Video

'When West Brom get to 40 points I'll have a wine!'

Video

England looking forward to getting on with it - Southgate

Video

Drawing England is very special - Martinez

Video

Shearer remembers beating Tunisia in '98

Video

He's a lion - Pogba on Zlatan

Video

Switzer gets Cowboys back to winning ways with 83-yard stunner

Video

Advent calendar: Was this 2017's most bizarre penalty?

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun playing and learning

Rugbytots East Berks and South Bucks
Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired