BBC Sport - FA Cup: AFC Fylde 1-1 Wigan Athletic highlights
Highlights: AFC Fylde 1-1 Wigan Athletic
- From the section FA Cup
Danny Rowe's second-half penalty earns non-league AFC Fylde an FA Cup second-round replay at League One Wigan Athletic.
MATCH REPORT: AFC Fylde 1-1 Wigan Athletic
WATCH MORE: When live TV doesn't go quite as planned...
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired