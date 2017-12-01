Match ends, Napoli 0, Juventus 1.
Napoli 0-1 Juventus
Gonzalo Higuain scored against his former club as champions Juventus ended Napoli's unbeaten start in Serie A to close the gap to one point at the top.
The Argentina striker, 29, who was a doubt after hand surgery during the week, scored the only goal when he slammed home a pass from Paulo Dybala.
Pepe Reina made a great reflex save to deny Blaise Matuidi a second.
Napoli were disappointing and Lorenzo Insigne wasted several chances before coming off injured late on.
The hosts, who have not won the league since 1990, have been excellent all season and picked a bad night to have such a poor performance, with too many misplaced passes and weak shots.
Insigne, who was injured in a collision with veteran keeper Gianluigi Buffon, had several half-chances saved by his former Italy team-mate - and went closest when he fired just wide from an angle.
Earlier on Friday, Roma beat struggling SPAL 3-1 thanks to goals from Edin Dzeko, Kevin Strootman and Lorenzo Pellegrini.
Federico Viviani scored a consolation for SPAL, who played 81 minutes with 10 men after Felipe's red card - his 11th in Serie A since 2006-07.
Line-ups
Napoli
- 25Reina
- 23Hysaj
- 33Albiol
- 26Koulibaly
- 6Silva DuarteBooked at 59minsSubstituted forMaggioat 76'minutes
- 5Marques LoureiroSubstituted forZielinskiat 67'minutes
- 8Frello Filho
- 17Hamsik
- 7Callejón
- 14MertensBooked at 45mins
- 24InsigneSubstituted forOunasat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Barbosa
- 11Maggio
- 13Scarf
- 15Giaccherini
- 18do Nascimento
- 19Maksimovic
- 20Zielinski
- 21Chiriches
- 22Sepe
- 30Rog
- 37Ounas
- 42Diawara
Juventus
- 1Buffon
- 2De SciglioSubstituted forBarzagliat 84'minutes
- 4Benatia
- 3ChielliniBooked at 22mins
- 22Asamoah
- 11Douglas CostaSubstituted forCuadradoat 79'minutes
- 6KhediraSubstituted forMarchisioat 67'minutes
- 5Pjanic
- 14Matuidi
- 10Dybala
- 9Higuaín
Substitutes
- 7Cuadrado
- 8Marchisio
- 12Alex Sandro
- 15Barzagli
- 16Pinsoglio
- 23Szczesny
- 24Rugani
- 27Sturaro
- 30Bentancur
- 33Bernardeschi
- Referee:
- Daniele Orsato
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home10
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Napoli 0, Juventus 1.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Juan Cuadrado.
Foul by Raúl Albiol (Napoli).
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Kwadwo Asamoah.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Kwadwo Asamoah.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Andrea Barzagli replaces Mattia De Sciglio.
Offside, Napoli. Jorginho tries a through ball, but Dries Mertens is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Marek Hamsik (Napoli) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Ounas with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Juan Cuadrado replaces Douglas Costa.
Christian Maggio (Napoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Miralem Pjanic (Juventus).
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Christian Maggio replaces Mário Rui.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Adam Ounas replaces Lorenzo Insigne because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) because of an injury.
Offside, Napoli. Piotr Zielinski tries a through ball, but Lorenzo Insigne is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski.
Attempt missed. Jorginho (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski following a corner.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Kwadwo Asamoah.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by José Reina.
Attempt saved. Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Claudio Marchisio replaces Sami Khedira.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Piotr Zielinski replaces Allan.
Booking
Mário Rui (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mário Rui (Napoli).
Douglas Costa (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Dries Mertens (Napoli) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Allan with a cross.
Raúl Albiol (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paulo Dybala (Juventus).
Attempt missed. José Callejón (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Allan (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dries Mertens.
Attempt saved. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dries Mertens.
Foul by Mário Rui (Napoli).
Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Giorgio Chiellini.
Attempt missed. Dries Mertens (Napoli) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Elseid Hysaj with a cross.
Second Half
Second Half begins Napoli 0, Juventus 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Napoli 0, Juventus 1.