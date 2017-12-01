Italian Serie A
Napoli0Juventus1

Napoli 0-1 Juventus

Gonzalo Higuain
Gonzalo Higuain has scored five goals in five games against his old club Napoli

Gonzalo Higuain scored against his former club as champions Juventus ended Napoli's unbeaten start in Serie A to close the gap to one point at the top.

The Argentina striker, 29, who was a doubt after hand surgery during the week, scored the only goal when he slammed home a pass from Paulo Dybala.

Pepe Reina made a great reflex save to deny Blaise Matuidi a second.

Napoli were disappointing and Lorenzo Insigne wasted several chances before coming off injured late on.

The hosts, who have not won the league since 1990, have been excellent all season and picked a bad night to have such a poor performance, with too many misplaced passes and weak shots.

Insigne, who was injured in a collision with veteran keeper Gianluigi Buffon, had several half-chances saved by his former Italy team-mate - and went closest when he fired just wide from an angle.

Top six teams in Serie A
Inter Milan, the only team to remain unbeaten in Serie A, can go top if they beat Chievo on Sunday

Earlier on Friday, Roma beat struggling SPAL 3-1 thanks to goals from Edin Dzeko, Kevin Strootman and Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Federico Viviani scored a consolation for SPAL, who played 81 minutes with 10 men after Felipe's red card - his 11th in Serie A since 2006-07.

Line-ups

Napoli

  • 25Reina
  • 23Hysaj
  • 33Albiol
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 6Silva DuarteBooked at 59minsSubstituted forMaggioat 76'minutes
  • 5Marques LoureiroSubstituted forZielinskiat 67'minutes
  • 8Frello Filho
  • 17Hamsik
  • 7Callejón
  • 14MertensBooked at 45mins
  • 24InsigneSubstituted forOunasat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Barbosa
  • 11Maggio
  • 13Scarf
  • 15Giaccherini
  • 18do Nascimento
  • 19Maksimovic
  • 20Zielinski
  • 21Chiriches
  • 22Sepe
  • 30Rog
  • 37Ounas
  • 42Diawara

Juventus

  • 1Buffon
  • 2De SciglioSubstituted forBarzagliat 84'minutes
  • 4Benatia
  • 3ChielliniBooked at 22mins
  • 22Asamoah
  • 11Douglas CostaSubstituted forCuadradoat 79'minutes
  • 6KhediraSubstituted forMarchisioat 67'minutes
  • 5Pjanic
  • 14Matuidi
  • 10Dybala
  • 9Higuaín

Substitutes

  • 7Cuadrado
  • 8Marchisio
  • 12Alex Sandro
  • 15Barzagli
  • 16Pinsoglio
  • 23Szczesny
  • 24Rugani
  • 27Sturaro
  • 30Bentancur
  • 33Bernardeschi
Referee:
Daniele Orsato

Match Stats

Home TeamNapoliAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home21
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home10
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away5

Live Text

Match ends, Napoli 0, Juventus 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Napoli 0, Juventus 1.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Juan Cuadrado.

Foul by Raúl Albiol (Napoli).

Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Kwadwo Asamoah.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Kwadwo Asamoah.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Andrea Barzagli replaces Mattia De Sciglio.

Offside, Napoli. Jorginho tries a through ball, but Dries Mertens is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Marek Hamsik (Napoli) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Ounas with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Juan Cuadrado replaces Douglas Costa.

Christian Maggio (Napoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Miralem Pjanic (Juventus).

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Christian Maggio replaces Mário Rui.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Adam Ounas replaces Lorenzo Insigne because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) because of an injury.

Offside, Napoli. Piotr Zielinski tries a through ball, but Lorenzo Insigne is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski.

Attempt missed. Jorginho (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski following a corner.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Kwadwo Asamoah.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by José Reina.

Attempt saved. Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Claudio Marchisio replaces Sami Khedira.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Piotr Zielinski replaces Allan.

Booking

Mário Rui (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Mário Rui (Napoli).

Douglas Costa (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Dries Mertens (Napoli) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Allan with a cross.

Raúl Albiol (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Paulo Dybala (Juventus).

Attempt missed. José Callejón (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Allan (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dries Mertens.

Attempt saved. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dries Mertens.

Foul by Mário Rui (Napoli).

Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Giorgio Chiellini.

Attempt missed. Dries Mertens (Napoli) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Elseid Hysaj with a cross.

Second Half

Second Half begins Napoli 0, Juventus 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Napoli 0, Juventus 1.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 1st December 2017

View all Italian Serie A scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli15122135102538
2Juventus15121241142737
3Inter Milan14113028101836
4Roma14111227101734
5Lazio1392233151829
6Sampdoria138232718926
7AC Milan146261918120
8Bologna146261717020
9Chievo145541721-420
10Atalanta145452018219
11Torino144731820-219
12Fiorentina145362319418
13Cagliari145091324-1115
14Udinese134091824-612
15Crotone143381127-1612
16Sassuolo14329824-1611
17Genoa142481220-810
18SPAL152491326-1310
19Hellas Verona142391229-179
20Benevento140014634-280
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun playing and learning

Rugbytots East Berks and South Bucks
Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired