Ross County: Owen Coyle wants to sharpen up side's attacking play

Owen Coyle took over at Ross County following the sacking of Jim McIntyre

Owen Coyle hopes to now get his Ross County side playing slick attacking football after initially focusing on their dodgy defence.

County lost 15 goals in seven league matches, and failed to keep a clean sheet, before Coyle became manager.

They have kept three clean sheets under Coyle and the boss now wants to sharpen up the Staggies' front line.

"When all is said and done I love attacking teams and that's certainly how we want to play," he said.

Coyle's side drew 0-0 with Hearts at Tynecastle last week and the former Burnley, Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic manager admits building a solid foundation was his main priority after taking over from Jim McIntyre.

"First and foremost we had to improve at the back," said Coyle. "We had to address that first.

"Before I arrived, the club had lost six of their last seven games and hadn't kept a clean sheet in the league.

"But we have to understand that the best way of winning games is by keeping clean sheets because if you do that, the minimum you're leaving with is a point.

"That won't happen every week but we had to make sure we were more solidified - and that's an ongoing process.

"It's still important, though, that we show our quality when we do play and I think we've done that. We scored twice against Hamilton, three against Motherwell and at home particularly we have to be looking to get those goals.

"But it all comes back to the fact as a group we have to be working our socks off to make sure we give very little away at the other end."

Coyle's side entertain Dundee on Saturday in the Scottish Premiership, with the Dens Park men going into the match after a 2-1 win over Rangers in their last outing.