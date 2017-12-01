BBC Sport - Alan Pardew: When West Brom get to 40 points I'll have a glass of wine

'When West Brom get to 40 points I'll have a wine!'

New West Brom manager Alan Pardew says it will be a struggle for the Baggies to get to 40 points, but when they do he will have a glass of wine.

MATCH PREVIEW: West Brom v Crystal Palace

Watch more from Alan Pardew on Football Focus, Saturday 2 December, 12:00 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

