BBC Sport - Alan Pardew: When West Brom get to 40 points I'll have a glass of wine
'When West Brom get to 40 points I'll have a wine!'
New West Brom manager Alan Pardew says it will be a struggle for the Baggies to get to 40 points, but when they do he will have a glass of wine.
