Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba says he was "quite a fan" of Arsenal as a child due to the French influence on the Gunners under Arsene Wenger, adding that they have "always been a great club".

Watch more from Paul Pogba on Football Focus, Saturday 2 December, 12:00 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

