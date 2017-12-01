BBC Sport - Paul Pogba says he was 'quite a fan of Arsenal' as a boy
I was quite a fan of Arsenal as a boy - Pogba
- From the section Man Utd
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba says he was "quite a fan" of Arsenal as a child due to the French influence on the Gunners under Arsene Wenger, adding that they have "always been a great club".
Watch more from Paul Pogba on Football Focus, Saturday 2 December, 12:00 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
