BBC Sport - World Cup: Jan Vertonghen & Eric Dier watch World Cup draw
Vertonghen & Dier watch World Cup draw
- From the section World Cup
Tottenham team-mates Jan Vertonghen and Eric Dier watch the 2018 World Cup draw together, hoping that their countries Belgium and England don't get drawn together.
Pictures courtesy of Jan Vertonghen on Instagram.
