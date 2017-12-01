BBC Sport - World Cup: Jan Vertonghen & Eric Dier watch World Cup draw

Vertonghen & Dier watch World Cup draw

Tottenham team-mates Jan Vertonghen and Eric Dier watch the 2018 World Cup draw together, hoping that their countries Belgium and England don't get drawn together.

Pictures courtesy of Jan Vertonghen on Instagram.

READ MORE: England play Belgium, Panama and Tunisia in Group G

WATCH MORE: Shearer remembers beating Tunisia in '98

WATCH MORE: Drawing England is very special - Martinez

Top videos

Video

Vertonghen & Dier watch World Cup draw

Video

England looking forward to getting on with it - Southgate

Video

Drawing England is very special - Martinez

Video

Shearer remembers beating Tunisia in '98

Video

He's a lion - Pogba on Zlatan

Video

Switzer gets Cowboys back to winning ways with 83-yard stunner

Video

Advent calendar: Was this 2017's most bizarre penalty?

Video

'It's been far too long - let's beat the Aussies again'

Video

Can England's incredible run end in glory?

Video

'No limit on England expectations'

  • From the section England
Video

Chaos & confusion at the 1982 World Cup draw

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun playing and learning

Rugbytots East Berks and South Bucks
Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired