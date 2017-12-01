World Cup draw: England play Belgium, Panama and Tunisia in Group G
-
- From the section World Cup
England have been drawn with Belgium, Panama and Tunisia in Group G at next year's Fifa World Cup in Russia.
Gareth Southgate's men will begin their tournament against Tunisia on Monday, 18 June (19:00 BST) in Volgograd.
They will then face Panama in Nizhny Novgorod on 24 June (13:00 BST) before playing top seeds Belgium four days later in Kaliningrad (19:00 BST).
Hosts Russia play Saudi Arabia in the World Cup's opening game in Moscow on 14 June (16:00 BST).
Holders Germany are in Group F with Mexico, Sweden and South Korea while five-times winners Brazil are in Group E alongside Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia.
The 2018 tournament takes place in 12 stadiums across Russia between 14 June and 15 July.
Reaction to the World Cup draw
A guide to the grounds hosting games in Russia
Find out more about the 32 teams who qualified
World Cup groups in full
- Group A: Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Uruguay
- Group B: Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Iran
- Group C: France, Australia, Peru, Denmark
- Group D: Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, Nigeria
- Group E: Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia
- Group F: Germany, Sweden, Mexico, South Korea
- Group G: Belgium, Panama, Tunisia, England
- Group H: Poland, Senegal, Colombia, Japan
A good group for England?
England have not lost to Belgium in their past 11 meetings - their only defeat against them came in 1936.
That defeat was their only loss to the Belgians in 23 games overall.
The Three Lions have met Tunisia twice before, drawing a friendly in 1990 and beating them in their opening game of the 1998 World Cup in France, while England have never met Panama.
More to follow.