World Cup draw: England play Belgium, Panama and Tunisia in Group G

Argentina legend Diego Maradona drew England at the draw in Russia

England have been drawn with Belgium, Panama and Tunisia in Group G at next year's Fifa World Cup in Russia.

Gareth Southgate's men will begin their tournament against Tunisia on Monday, 18 June (19:00 BST) in Volgograd.

They will then face Panama in Nizhny Novgorod on 24 June (13:00 BST) before playing top seeds Belgium four days later in Kaliningrad (19:00 BST).

Hosts Russia play Saudi Arabia in the World Cup's opening game in Moscow on 14 June (16:00 BST).

Holders Germany are in Group F with Mexico, Sweden and South Korea while five-times winners Brazil are in Group E alongside Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia.

The 2018 tournament takes place in 12 stadiums across Russia between 14 June and 15 July.

Group A: Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Uruguay

Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Uruguay Group B: Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Iran

Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Iran Group C: France, Australia, Peru, Denmark

France, Australia, Peru, Denmark Group D: Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, Nigeria

Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, Nigeria Group E: Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia

Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia Group F: Germany, Sweden, Mexico, South Korea

Germany, Sweden, Mexico, South Korea Group G: Belgium, Panama, Tunisia, England

Belgium, Panama, Tunisia, England Group H: Poland, Senegal, Colombia, Japan

A good group for England?

England have not lost to Belgium in their past 11 meetings - their only defeat against them came in 1936.

That defeat was their only loss to the Belgians in 23 games overall.

The Three Lions have met Tunisia twice before, drawing a friendly in 1990 and beating them in their opening game of the 1998 World Cup in France, while England have never met Panama.

