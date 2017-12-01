World Cup draw: England play Belgium, Panama and Tunisia in Group G

Diego Maradona
Argentina legend Diego Maradona drew England at the draw in Russia

England have been drawn with Belgium, Panama and Tunisia in Group G at next year's Fifa World Cup in Russia.

Gareth Southgate's men will begin their tournament against Tunisia on Monday, 18 June (19:00 BST) in Volgograd.

They will then face Panama in Nizhny Novgorod on 24 June (13:00 BST) before playing top seeds Belgium four days later in Kaliningrad (19:00 BST).

Hosts Russia play Saudi Arabia in the World Cup's opening game in Moscow on 14 June (16:00 BST).

Holders Germany are in Group F with Mexico, Sweden and South Korea while five-times winners Brazil are in Group E alongside Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia.

The 2018 tournament takes place in 12 stadiums across Russia between 14 June and 15 July.

Fixtures
The schedule of matches in England's group

Reaction to the World Cup draw

A guide to the grounds hosting games in Russia

Find out more about the 32 teams who qualified

World Cup groups in full

  • Group A: Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Uruguay
  • Group B: Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Iran
  • Group C: France, Australia, Peru, Denmark
  • Group D: Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, Nigeria
  • Group E: Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia
  • Group F: Germany, Sweden, Mexico, South Korea
  • Group G: Belgium, Panama, Tunisia, England
  • Group H: Poland, Senegal, Colombia, Japan

A good group for England?

England have not lost to Belgium in their past 11 meetings - their only defeat against them came in 1936.

That defeat was their only loss to the Belgians in 23 games overall.

The Three Lions have met Tunisia twice before, drawing a friendly in 1990 and beating them in their opening game of the 1998 World Cup in France, while England have never met Panama.

More to follow.

