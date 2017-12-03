Getafe 1-0 Valencia

Spanish La Liga
Getafe were promoted via the play-offs last season

Second-placed Valencia lost for the first time in La Liga this season as Getafe beat them to leave Barcelona five points clear at the top.

The hosts, who move up to eighth in the table, played 65 minutes with 10 men after Mauro Arambarri was sent off for a second booking.

Markel Bergara scored the only goal, with his 25-yard strike deflecting in off Gabriel Paulista.

Dani Parejo almost levelled when his free-kick struck the base of a post.

Simone Zaza, who is the joint second top scorer in the league, missed a glorious chance to equalise deep into injury time, when he headed over from close range.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Leganes moved up to seventh by scoring three times in the last 18 minutes to beat sixth-placed Villarreal 3-1.

Atletico Madrid, who are one point below Valencia, were the only top-four team to win in La Liga this weekend - coming from behind to beat Real Sociedad 2-1 on Saturday.

Barcelona drew 2-2 with Celta Vigo and Real Madrid were held 0-0 by Athletic Bilbao.

Line-ups

Getafe

  • 13Guaita
  • 22SuárezBooked at 90mins
  • 2DakonamBooked at 52mins
  • 4González
  • 15MolineroBooked at 13mins
  • 12Portillo
  • 5Bergara
  • 18ArambarriBooked at 25mins
  • 23NdiayeBooked at 71minsSubstituted forFajrat 72'minutes
  • 19MolinaBooked at 88minsSubstituted forLacenat 90+2'minutes
  • 9RodríguezBooked at 73minsSubstituted forOliveraat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Martínez
  • 6Gorosito
  • 7Jiménez
  • 8Lacen
  • 17Olivera
  • 20Pacheco
  • 21Fajr

Valencia

  • 13Murara Neto
  • 21MontoyaBooked at 83mins
  • 5Gabriel
  • 3Nunes Vezo
  • 14Gayá
  • 18Soler
  • 10ParejoBooked at 69mins
  • 16KondogbiaBooked at 23minsSubstituted forGil de Parejaat 45'minutes
  • 11Hoelgebaum PereiraSubstituted forMina Lorenzoat 63'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 9Zaza
  • 19Rodrigo

Substitutes

  • 1Doménech
  • 6Maksimovic
  • 20Ibáñez
  • 22Mina Lorenzo
  • 26Latorre Grueso
  • 30Vidal Miralles
  • 31Gil de Pareja
Referee:
David Medié Jiménez
Attendance:
12,480

Match Stats

Home TeamGetafeAway TeamValencia
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home11
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home5
Away12
Fouls
Home18
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Getafe 1, Valencia 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Getafe 1, Valencia 0.

Attempt missed. Simone Zaza (Valencia) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Martín Montoya with a cross.

Offside, Getafe. Mehdi Lacen tries a through ball, but Faycal Fajr is caught offside.

Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Mathías Olivera.

Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.

Attempt saved. Carlos Soler (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Getafe. Mehdi Lacen replaces Jorge Molina.

Attempt missed. Gabriel (Valencia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Daniel Parejo.

Booking

Santi Mina (Valencia) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Damián Suárez (Getafe) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Francisco Molinero.

Attempt blocked. Santi Mina (Valencia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Nacho Gil (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mathías Olivera (Getafe).

Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Francisco Molinero.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Booking

Jorge Molina (Getafe) is shown the yellow card.

Delay in match Jorge Molina (Getafe) because of an injury.

Offside, Getafe. Mathías Olivera tries a through ball, but Jorge Molina is caught offside.

Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Mathías Olivera.

Booking

Martín Montoya (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Martín Montoya (Valencia).

Francisco Molinero (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

José Gayá (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jorge Molina (Getafe).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Francisco Molinero (Getafe) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Carlos Soler (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Bruno González.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Getafe. Mathías Olivera replaces Ángel Rodríguez.

Delay in match Vicente Guaita (Getafe) because of an injury.

Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Bruno González.

Attempt missed. Simone Zaza (Valencia) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Daniel Parejo with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Bruno González.

Attempt saved. Daniel Parejo (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Booking

Ángel Rodríguez (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Carlos Soler (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ángel Rodríguez (Getafe).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona1411303672936
2Valencia1494133132031
3Atl Madrid148602371630
4Real Madrid1484225111428
5Sevilla149141914528
6Villarreal146352218421
7Leganés146261213-120
8Getafe145452015519
9Real Sociedad145452826219
10Celta Vigo145362621518
11Real Betis135352327-418
12Girona134541619-317
13Eibar145271526-1117
14Levante143741420-616
15Espanyol144461017-716
16Ath Bilbao143561418-414
17Dep La Coruña143381727-1012
18Malaga1422101128-178
19Las Palmas1321101032-227
20Alavés132011722-156
View full Spanish La Liga table

