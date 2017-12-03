Match ends, Getafe 1, Valencia 0.
Getafe 1-0 Valencia
Second-placed Valencia lost for the first time in La Liga this season as Getafe beat them to leave Barcelona five points clear at the top.
The hosts, who move up to eighth in the table, played 65 minutes with 10 men after Mauro Arambarri was sent off for a second booking.
Markel Bergara scored the only goal, with his 25-yard strike deflecting in off Gabriel Paulista.
Dani Parejo almost levelled when his free-kick struck the base of a post.
Simone Zaza, who is the joint second top scorer in the league, missed a glorious chance to equalise deep into injury time, when he headed over from close range.
Elsewhere on Sunday, Leganes moved up to seventh by scoring three times in the last 18 minutes to beat sixth-placed Villarreal 3-1.
Atletico Madrid, who are one point below Valencia, were the only top-four team to win in La Liga this weekend - coming from behind to beat Real Sociedad 2-1 on Saturday.
Barcelona drew 2-2 with Celta Vigo and Real Madrid were held 0-0 by Athletic Bilbao.
Line-ups
Getafe
- 13Guaita
- 22SuárezBooked at 90mins
- 2DakonamBooked at 52mins
- 4González
- 15MolineroBooked at 13mins
- 12Portillo
- 5Bergara
- 18ArambarriBooked at 25mins
- 23NdiayeBooked at 71minsSubstituted forFajrat 72'minutes
- 19MolinaBooked at 88minsSubstituted forLacenat 90+2'minutes
- 9RodríguezBooked at 73minsSubstituted forOliveraat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Martínez
- 6Gorosito
- 7Jiménez
- 8Lacen
- 17Olivera
- 20Pacheco
- 21Fajr
Valencia
- 13Murara Neto
- 21MontoyaBooked at 83mins
- 5Gabriel
- 3Nunes Vezo
- 14Gayá
- 18Soler
- 10ParejoBooked at 69mins
- 16KondogbiaBooked at 23minsSubstituted forGil de Parejaat 45'minutes
- 11Hoelgebaum PereiraSubstituted forMina Lorenzoat 63'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 9Zaza
- 19Rodrigo
Substitutes
- 1Doménech
- 6Maksimovic
- 20Ibáñez
- 22Mina Lorenzo
- 26Latorre Grueso
- 30Vidal Miralles
- 31Gil de Pareja
- Referee:
- David Medié Jiménez
- Attendance:
- 12,480
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away12
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Getafe 1, Valencia 0.
Attempt missed. Simone Zaza (Valencia) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Martín Montoya with a cross.
Offside, Getafe. Mehdi Lacen tries a through ball, but Faycal Fajr is caught offside.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Mathías Olivera.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
Attempt saved. Carlos Soler (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Getafe. Mehdi Lacen replaces Jorge Molina.
Attempt missed. Gabriel (Valencia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Daniel Parejo.
Booking
Santi Mina (Valencia) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Damián Suárez (Getafe) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Francisco Molinero.
Attempt blocked. Santi Mina (Valencia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Nacho Gil (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mathías Olivera (Getafe).
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Francisco Molinero.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Booking
Jorge Molina (Getafe) is shown the yellow card.
Delay in match Jorge Molina (Getafe) because of an injury.
Offside, Getafe. Mathías Olivera tries a through ball, but Jorge Molina is caught offside.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Mathías Olivera.
Booking
Martín Montoya (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Martín Montoya (Valencia).
Francisco Molinero (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
José Gayá (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jorge Molina (Getafe).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Francisco Molinero (Getafe) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Carlos Soler (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Bruno González.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Getafe. Mathías Olivera replaces Ángel Rodríguez.
Delay in match Vicente Guaita (Getafe) because of an injury.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Bruno González.
Attempt missed. Simone Zaza (Valencia) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Daniel Parejo with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Bruno González.
Attempt saved. Daniel Parejo (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Ángel Rodríguez (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Carlos Soler (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ángel Rodríguez (Getafe).