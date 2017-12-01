Athletic Bilbao v Real Madrid
-
- From the section European Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Barcelona
|13
|11
|2
|0
|34
|5
|29
|35
|2
|Valencia
|13
|9
|4
|0
|33
|12
|21
|31
|3
|Atl Madrid
|13
|7
|6
|0
|21
|6
|15
|27
|4
|Real Madrid
|13
|8
|3
|2
|25
|11
|14
|27
|5
|Sevilla
|13
|8
|1
|4
|17
|14
|3
|25
|6
|Villarreal
|13
|6
|3
|4
|21
|15
|6
|21
|7
|Real Sociedad
|13
|5
|4
|4
|27
|24
|3
|19
|8
|Real Betis
|13
|5
|3
|5
|23
|27
|-4
|18
|9
|Celta Vigo
|13
|5
|2
|6
|24
|19
|5
|17
|10
|Girona
|13
|4
|5
|4
|16
|19
|-3
|17
|11
|Leganés
|13
|5
|2
|6
|9
|12
|-3
|17
|12
|Getafe
|13
|4
|4
|5
|19
|15
|4
|16
|13
|Espanyol
|13
|4
|4
|5
|10
|15
|-5
|16
|14
|Levante
|13
|3
|6
|4
|14
|20
|-6
|15
|15
|Eibar
|13
|4
|2
|7
|13
|26
|-13
|14
|16
|Ath Bilbao
|13
|3
|4
|6
|14
|18
|-4
|13
|17
|Dep La Coruña
|13
|3
|3
|7
|17
|25
|-8
|12
|18
|Malaga
|13
|2
|1
|10
|11
|28
|-17
|7
|19
|Las Palmas
|13
|2
|1
|10
|10
|32
|-22
|7
|20
|Alavés
|13
|2
|0
|11
|7
|22
|-15
|6
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired