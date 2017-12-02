Barcelona 2-2 Celta Vigo

From the section

Barcelona have not lost a league game since appointing Ernesto Valverde in the summer

Barcelona remain unbeaten at the top of La Liga after being held to an entertaining draw by Celta Vigo.

Iago Aspas put Celta ahead after Marc-Andre ter Stegen parried Maxi Gomez's shot, but Barca levelled moments later as Lionel Messi converted Paulinho's pass for his 17th goal this season.

Luis Suarez had a goal harshly ruled out for offside and Messi hit a post.

Suarez put Barca ahead from Jordi Alba's cross after a Messi pass, but Gomez equalised from Aspas' cutback.

Barca are five points above Valencia, who visit Getafe on Sunday.

Atletico and Real Madrid, who both play on Saturday, are another four points behind. Atletico host Real Sociedad at 15:15 GMT, with Real Madrid at Athletic Bilbao at 19:45 GMT.

Celta Vigo - who move up to eighth - were good value for their draw, with a positive attacking attitude. Aspas, in particular was excellent.

Barcelona did have chances to win an open game, and Messi, La Liga's top scorer with 13 goals in 14 games, headed wide from four yards out.