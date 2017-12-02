Match ends, Barcelona 2, Celta de Vigo 2.
Barcelona 2-2 Celta Vigo
-
- From the section European Football
Barcelona remain unbeaten at the top of La Liga after being held to an entertaining draw by Celta Vigo.
Iago Aspas put Celta ahead after Marc-Andre ter Stegen parried Maxi Gomez's shot, but Barca levelled moments later as Lionel Messi converted Paulinho's pass for his 17th goal this season.
Luis Suarez had a goal harshly ruled out for offside and Messi hit a post.
Suarez put Barca ahead from Jordi Alba's cross after a Messi pass, but Gomez equalised from Aspas' cutback.
Barca are five points above Valencia, who visit Getafe on Sunday.
Atletico and Real Madrid, who both play on Saturday, are another four points behind. Atletico host Real Sociedad at 15:15 GMT, with Real Madrid at Athletic Bilbao at 19:45 GMT.
Celta Vigo - who move up to eighth - were good value for their draw, with a positive attacking attitude. Aspas, in particular was excellent.
Barcelona did have chances to win an open game, and Messi, La Liga's top scorer with 13 goals in 14 games, headed wide from four yards out.
Line-ups
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 20Sergi
- 3PiquéBooked at 90mins
- 23UmtitiSubstituted forVermaelenat 72'minutesBooked at 83mins
- 18Alba
- 5Busquets
- 4RakiticSubstituted forAlcácerat 79'minutes
- 8IniestaSubstituted forD Suárezat 53'minutes
- 15Paulinho
- 9L SuárezBooked at 1mins
- 10Messi
Substitutes
- 6D Suárez
- 13Cillessen
- 17Alcácer
- 19Digne
- 21André Gomes
- 22Vidal
- 25Vermaelen
Celta Vigo
- 13BlancoBooked at 86mins
- 18WassBooked at 87mins
- 20Gómez SoláSubstituted forCabralat 4'minutes
- 3Fontàs
- 2MalloBooked at 90mins
- 26MéndezSubstituted forRoncagliaat 63'minutesBooked at 74mins
- 14Lobotka
- 16SánchezBooked at 81minsSubstituted forHernándezat 84'minutes
- 11SistoBooked at 88mins
- 10Iago Aspas
- 7Gómez González
Substitutes
- 1Álvarez
- 6Radoja
- 8Hernández
- 9Guidetti
- 21Mor
- 22Cabral
- 24Roncaglia
- Referee:
- Mario Melero López
- Attendance:
- 63,208
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12
Live Text
Booking
Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 2, Celta de Vigo 2.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Andreu Fontàs.
Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Hugo Mallo (Celta de Vigo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Hugo Mallo (Celta de Vigo).
Attempt missed. Paco Alcácer (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sergi Roberto with a cross.
Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Thomas Vermaelen.
Booking
Pione Sisto (Celta de Vigo) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Daniel Wass (Celta de Vigo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Denis Suárez (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daniel Wass (Celta de Vigo).
Attempt saved. Pione Sisto (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Iago Aspas.
Booking
Rubén Blanco (Celta de Vigo) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Denis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luis Suárez.
Substitution
Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Pablo Hernández replaces Jozabed Sánchez.
Booking
Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona).
Maxi Gómez (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Jozabed Sánchez (Celta de Vigo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Denis Suárez (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jozabed Sánchez (Celta de Vigo).
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Paco Alcácer replaces Ivan Rakitic.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Gustavo Cabral (Celta de Vigo) because of an injury.
Foul by Denis Suárez (Barcelona).
Hugo Mallo (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Hugo Mallo (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Iago Aspas.
Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by Lionel Messi following a set piece situation.
Booking
Facundo Roncaglia (Celta de Vigo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Luis Suárez (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Facundo Roncaglia (Celta de Vigo).
Jordi Alba (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Maxi Gómez (Celta de Vigo).
Attempt missed. Paulinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Thomas Vermaelen replaces Samuel Umtiti because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 2, Celta de Vigo 2. Maxi Gómez (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Iago Aspas.