Barcelona 2-2 Celta Vigo

Barcelona
Barcelona have not lost a league game since appointing Ernesto Valverde in the summer

Barcelona remain unbeaten at the top of La Liga after being held to an entertaining draw by Celta Vigo.

Iago Aspas put Celta ahead after Marc-Andre ter Stegen parried Maxi Gomez's shot, but Barca levelled moments later as Lionel Messi converted Paulinho's pass for his 17th goal this season.

Luis Suarez had a goal harshly ruled out for offside and Messi hit a post.

Suarez put Barca ahead from Jordi Alba's cross after a Messi pass, but Gomez equalised from Aspas' cutback.

Barca are five points above Valencia, who visit Getafe on Sunday.

Atletico and Real Madrid, who both play on Saturday, are another four points behind. Atletico host Real Sociedad at 15:15 GMT, with Real Madrid at Athletic Bilbao at 19:45 GMT.

Celta Vigo - who move up to eighth - were good value for their draw, with a positive attacking attitude. Aspas, in particular was excellent.

Barcelona did have chances to win an open game, and Messi, La Liga's top scorer with 13 goals in 14 games, headed wide from four yards out.

Line-ups

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 20Sergi
  • 3PiquéBooked at 90mins
  • 23UmtitiSubstituted forVermaelenat 72'minutesBooked at 83mins
  • 18Alba
  • 5Busquets
  • 4RakiticSubstituted forAlcácerat 79'minutes
  • 8IniestaSubstituted forD Suárezat 53'minutes
  • 15Paulinho
  • 9L SuárezBooked at 1mins
  • 10Messi

Substitutes

  • 6D Suárez
  • 13Cillessen
  • 17Alcácer
  • 19Digne
  • 21André Gomes
  • 22Vidal
  • 25Vermaelen

Celta Vigo

  • 13BlancoBooked at 86mins
  • 18WassBooked at 87mins
  • 20Gómez SoláSubstituted forCabralat 4'minutes
  • 3Fontàs
  • 2MalloBooked at 90mins
  • 26MéndezSubstituted forRoncagliaat 63'minutesBooked at 74mins
  • 14Lobotka
  • 16SánchezBooked at 81minsSubstituted forHernándezat 84'minutes
  • 11SistoBooked at 88mins
  • 10Iago Aspas
  • 7Gómez González

Substitutes

  • 1Álvarez
  • 6Radoja
  • 8Hernández
  • 9Guidetti
  • 21Mor
  • 22Cabral
  • 24Roncaglia
Referee:
Mario Melero López
Attendance:
63,208

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamCelta Vigo
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home21
Away10
Shots on Target
Home7
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Barcelona 2, Celta de Vigo 2.

Booking

Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Barcelona 2, Celta de Vigo 2.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Andreu Fontàs.

Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Hugo Mallo (Celta de Vigo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Hugo Mallo (Celta de Vigo).

Attempt missed. Paco Alcácer (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sergi Roberto with a cross.

Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Thomas Vermaelen.

Booking

Pione Sisto (Celta de Vigo) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Daniel Wass (Celta de Vigo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Denis Suárez (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Daniel Wass (Celta de Vigo).

Attempt saved. Pione Sisto (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Iago Aspas.

Booking

Rubén Blanco (Celta de Vigo) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Denis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luis Suárez.

Substitution

Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Pablo Hernández replaces Jozabed Sánchez.

Booking

Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona).

Maxi Gómez (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Jozabed Sánchez (Celta de Vigo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Denis Suárez (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jozabed Sánchez (Celta de Vigo).

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Paco Alcácer replaces Ivan Rakitic.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Gustavo Cabral (Celta de Vigo) because of an injury.

Foul by Denis Suárez (Barcelona).

Hugo Mallo (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Hugo Mallo (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Iago Aspas.

Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by Lionel Messi following a set piece situation.

Booking

Facundo Roncaglia (Celta de Vigo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Luis Suárez (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Facundo Roncaglia (Celta de Vigo).

Jordi Alba (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Maxi Gómez (Celta de Vigo).

Attempt missed. Paulinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Thomas Vermaelen replaces Samuel Umtiti because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! Barcelona 2, Celta de Vigo 2. Maxi Gómez (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Iago Aspas.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona1411303672936
2Valencia1394033122131
3Atl Madrid137602161527
4Real Madrid1383225111427
5Sevilla138141714325
6Villarreal136342115621
7Real Sociedad135442724319
8Celta Vigo145362621518
9Real Betis135352327-418
10Girona134541619-317
11Leganés13526912-317
12Getafe134451915416
13Espanyol134451015-516
14Levante143741420-616
15Eibar134271326-1314
16Ath Bilbao133461418-413
17Dep La Coruña133371725-812
18Malaga1422101128-178
19Las Palmas1321101032-227
20Alavés132011722-156
View full Spanish La Liga table

