Chris Coleman: Sunderland manager admits transfer funds may not be available

Chris Coleman's first home game in charge of Sunderland will be against Reading on Saturday

Sunderland manager Chris Coleman has admitted there may not be any money to spend during the January transfer window but is still confident of strengthening the squad.

Coleman said chief executive Martin Bain was "brutally honest" about the finances before he took the job.

The Black Cats are currently third from bottom in the Championship table, two points from safety.

"There is no money guaranteed for January," Coleman told BBC Newcastle.

"Depending on whether we do lose a player or receive monies for a player, or players, then of course it's possible we can reinvest. That's not to say there won't be any money either, but we have to wait and see.

"I wasn't promised a kitty to buy A, B and C. Martin was brutally honest that there may be no money to reinvest but that doesn't mean I can't strengthen with loan deals.

"I'm ok with that as long as there is transparency. The worst thing to do is lie to supporters. I came here knowing there might not be money to strengthen the squad."

'Recruitment is going to be big for us'

Regardless of finances, Coleman, who took over at the Stadium of Light earlier this month, will consider moving players on in his bid to build a squad ready to fight for Championship survival.

Just as he did during his time as Wales boss in taking the nation to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 in their first major tournament since 1958, the 47-year-old sees hard work, team spirit and togetherness as the route to success.

"You'd be amazed how far you can go with a committed bunch of players," said Coleman. "I've seen it before.

"We can only create a healthy motivational environment if we have people who are motivated as individuals and want to get better and be part of a team progressing.

"If you have individuals who don't want to be part of that, don't waste time, they have to go somewhere else to ply their trade and recruitment is going to be big for us.

"We need to gather a squad that are committed to Sunderland, committed to the area and have self-motivation.

"If we lose one or two who don't have that and want to move on - and I'm not saying that is the case - then that's fine.

"No-one has knocked on my door. But we'll find out in a month or two when I've had more time with the players."