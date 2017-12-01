Rangers: Graeme Murty priming his side for Aberdeen response at Pittodrie

Graeme Murty praised the performances of Ryan Jack and Ross McCrorie against Aberdeen

Scottish Premiership: Rangers v Aberdeen Venue: Pittodrie Date: Sunday, 3 December Kick-off: 12:30 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Interim manager Graeme Murty says Rangers must expect a reaction when they face Aberdeen on Sunday and be prepared to step up a level.

The Dons lost 3-0 at Ibrox on Wednesday evening, reducing the gap between the sides to three points.

"We expect them to be at the top of their game," said Murty. "So, we have to expect a response. But we need to go above and beyond their level.

"The players need to get to the level they got to on Wednesday."

Murty, in charge for a sixth consecutive game this weekend following Pedro Caixinha's sacking in October, said the performance in the victory against Aberdeen "has to be our minimum standard".

"The players answered a few questions from myself, the media, and the fans on Wednesday," he said.

James Tavernier scored either side of a Carlos Pena strike, the Mexican attacker marking his return to the team with his fifth goal of the season.

Portuguese defender Bruno Alves was also back in the starting line-up, playing in central defence with Danny Wilson with Ross McCrorie playing just in front.

"Coming in and scoring a goal, I don't think a manager could ask any more of [Carlos Pena]," said Murty.

Media playback is not supported on this device James Tavernier fires a double as Rangers coast to victory against 10-man Aberdeen

"I thought Ross took information on really well and the three midfielders in there gave us the platform to go and play."

And Wilson said of McCrorie: "We are all trying to help Ross but he knows the game and you don't have to tell him too much.

"Ross McCrorie can play anywhere, he is a right good footballer. I wasn't surprised he slotted in so well on Wednesday."

Rangers chairman Dave King told the club's annual general meeting on Thursday progress is being made in the club's search for a new manager.

"The first game at Murrayfield [against Hearts on 28 October] could have been my last match," explained Murty, who had six games in charge prior to Caixinha's appointment. "I'll just approach this one the same.

"I've learned a great deal about myself, and it has been a different experience from the first time around.

"It's possibly given me more grey hairs. But I don't know if I could go anywhere else that gives me a buzz like this place does. Nothing compares to this place - it's singular."

Midfielder Ryan Jack returns to Pittodrie on Sunday, having left the Dons in the summer.

"I thought Ryan Jack showed the reason why we wanted him at the football club," Murty said of his display at Ibrox in midweek.

And Wilson commented: "I thought Jacko was terrific on Wednesday night, he'll be ready on Sunday and I'm sure it'll take it all in his stride."