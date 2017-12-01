Sam Allardyce: Everton manager aims for European football and cup finals

Everton is the seventh Premier League team that Sam Allardyce has managed

Everton manager Sam Allardyce is targeting European football and cup finals as he aims to "steer the club in the right direction".

The 63-year-old gave his first news conference as Toffees boss on Friday after signing a 18-month deal.

Everton are 13th in the Premier League, having been 18th when Ronald Koeman was sacked in October.

"I want to see the club grow and live along with the ambition they have," said former England boss Allardyce.

His first game in charge is at home against Huddersfield on Saturday (kick-off 15:00 GMT).

Dutchman Koeman guided Everton to seventh place last season - his first in charge - but was sacked the day after a 5-2 home defeat by Arsenal on 22 October.

The Toffees spent more than £130m on new players in the summer but have struggled without last season's top scorer Romelu Lukaku, who was sold to Manchester United for £75m in July.

The club's under-23s coach David Unsworth was placed in temporary charge, and won two of his eight matches.

His final game as caretaker was Wednesday's 4-0 Premier League victory over West Ham at Goodison Park, which Allardyce watched from the stands.

"It is a difficult place at the moment which nobody expected," said Allardyce, who has been out of work since leaving Crystal Palace in May and has also managed Bolton, Newcastle, West Ham, Blackburn and Sunderland in the top flight.

"They have asked me to take over the reins to bring stability to club. This time I want to be much more than that.

"They finished seventh last year and it's my job to steer them back in the right direction and get among the European places and the FA Cup final or League Cup final."