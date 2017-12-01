Pep Guardiola: Man City manager asked to explain Nathan Redmond incident

Guardiola approaches Redmond
Guardiola later said he was telling Redmond "how good a player he is"

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been asked to explain his animated post-match discussion with Southampton's Nathan Redmond by the Football Association.

Guardiola walked onto the pitch after Wednesday's 2-1 win and remonstrated with the Saints winger.

He said he was telling the 23-year-old "how good a player he is" and Redmond has since said the Spaniard was "only very complimentary and positive".

Guardiola has until Monday to respond.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

World Cup 2018 draw

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun playing and learning

Rugbytots East Berks and South Bucks
Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired