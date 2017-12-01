Pep Guardiola: Man City manager asked to explain Nathan Redmond incident
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been asked to explain his animated post-match discussion with Southampton's Nathan Redmond by the Football Association.
Guardiola walked onto the pitch after Wednesday's 2-1 win and remonstrated with the Saints winger.
He said he was telling the 23-year-old "how good a player he is" and Redmond has since said the Spaniard was "only very complimentary and positive".
Guardiola has until Monday to respond.
