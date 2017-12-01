BBC Sport - Paul Pogba: We want 'lion' Zlatan to come back at Manchester United
He's a lion - Pogba on Zlatan
- From the section Man Utd
Paul Pogba says the returning Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a "boost" for Manchester United who brings "positive energy" to the changing room, as the Swede returns to fitness following a knee injury in April.
