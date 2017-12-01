Oscar Gobern: Yeovil sign midfielder on non-contract terms until end of the season

  • From the section Yeovil
Oscar Gobern
Oscar Gobern spent four years at Huddersfield, helping them win promotion to the Championship in 2011-12

Yeovil Town have signed free agent Oscar Gobern on non-contract terms until the end of the season.

Gobern, 26, has been training with the Glovers for the last three weeks after leaving Ross County in the summer.

The central midfielder began his career at Southampton before spells with Huddersfield, QPR and Mansfield Town.

"From speaking to his previous managers and coaches he's a very determined and committed player," said manager Darren Way, whose side are 18th in League Two.

"They're all the ingredients we need to improve our squad."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun playing and learning

Rugbytots East Berks and South Bucks
Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired