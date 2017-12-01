Mahmoud El Khatib is new Al Ahly president as Mustapha Fahmy loses out

Al Ahly fans have welcomed the election of former player Mahmoud 'Bibo' El Khatib as president

Former Confederation of African Football (Caf) general secretary Mustapha Fahmy lost his bid to become a vice-president of Egyptian club Al Ahly on Friday.

Fahmy, whose son Amr was named as Caf general secretary in November, was beaten in the polls by former Egypt and club legend Mahmoud 'Bibo' El Khatib.

El Khatib won the polls ahead of incumbent Mahmoud Taher, who was running with Fahmy as his vice-president

Al Ahly's election committee announced that 36,939 of the club's members voted in Thursday's elections.

El Khatib won 20,956 votes while Taher, who had been president snce was Al Ahly president since 2014, polled 13,182.

In the race to be vice-president Mustapha Fahmy collected 14,269 votes compared to former sports minister El Amry Farouk's 19,923.

The Fahmy family have close ties with Al Ahly with Amr one of the founders of Ultras Ahlawy, a group of diehard supporters of the Cairo club.