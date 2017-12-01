Nathan Redmond: Pep Guardiola was complimenting me, says Southampton forward

Nathan Redmond's Southampton lost 2-1 at Manchester City on Wednesday

Southampton forward Nathan Redmond has defended Pep Guardiola after the Manchester City manager was seen having an animated discussion with him at the end of Wednesday's Premier League game.

Raheem Sterling's 96th-minute winner sealed a 2-1 victory for City.

Guardiola said he was telling 23-year-old Redmond "how good a player he is" on the pitch following at full-time.

"When one of the world's best managers compliments you or gives advice in any way, you listen," said Redmond.

In a post on social media, Redmond added: "Yes, he was very passionate, intense and aggressive - but he was only very complimentary and positive to me.

"He commented on my qualities as a young English player and how he wanted me to attack his team more during the game in a similar way to last season.

"I told him I was doing what my manager had asked me to do in the game. That's it.

"Nothing negative or offensive was said towards me from Pep and that's what makes him one of the best managers in world football."

Redmond scored the opener when Southampton held City to a 1-1 draw at Etihad Stadium last season.

"Last season he destroyed us here," said Guardiola. "I didn't know him last season, I realised how good he is.

"[On Wednesday] he could not attack because they defend all the time, but that is what it is."