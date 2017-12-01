England's Joe Hart should be replaced by Jack Butland, says World Cup winner Gordon Banks

Joe Hart (left) has won 75 caps for England, with Jack Butland playing six times

Jack Butland should be England's number one choice as keeper because Joe Hart is making "terrible mistakes", says 1966 World Cup winner Gordon Banks.

Hart, 30, is on loan from Manchester City at a West Ham side currently in the Premier League relegation zone.

He has won 75 caps but former keeper Banks told BBC Sport: "I don't think he is playing well, especially when they kick it to him and he can't pick up.

"I see him make terrible mistakes, lots of times he is lucky they don't score."

Banks, 79, would prefer to see Stoke keeper Butland start at the World Cup in Russia next summer.

The 24-year-old missed England's friendly draws with Germany and Brazil last month with a broken finger and is yet to return for the Potters.

"I think Jack Butland is a really good goalkeeper," said Banks.

"He's been unlucky that he had that injury and broke his finger, because I am sure he was going to be playing in at least one of those friendlies."

Banks hopes Butland will get a chance to impress boss Gareth Southgate when England face Netherlands and Italy next March.

"If he gets a chance in these next two friendlies and plays well, I think he will look to play him (at the World Cup)," he added.