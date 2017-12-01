Scottish Gossip: Rangers, McInnes, Dembele, Celtic, Shinnie, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers chairman Dave King has opened the door on a move for Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes after admitting out of work managers have not made the grade in the Ibrox club's search to replace Pedro Caixinha. (Daily Record)

McInnes remains the frontrunner for the Rangers vacancy after King confirmed he wants a manager with Scottish football experience. (Sun)

Former Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka's odds on becoming the next Rangers manager have been slashed. (Daily Record)

Celtic captain Scott Brown has criticised the Scottish Professional Football League's fixture scheduling, saying it does not help his club as the country's sole European representative. (Herald)

Celtic's on-loan Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts could be out for the rest of 2017 with a hamstring injury. (Sun)

But striker Moussa Dembele is winning his battle to be fit in time for Celtic's Champions League meeting with Anderlecht on Tuesday. (Herald)

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson has urged the Ibrox team to back up their performance in the 3-0 victory over Aberdeen with more wins. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie is glad to have another meeting with Rangers on Sunday so soon after the midweek loss in Glasgow as the Dons seek to atone for their performance. (Scotsman)

And Shinnie insists speculation surrounding his manager McInnes did not affect Aberdeen's performance at Ibrox. (National)

James Tavernier fires a double as Rangers coast to victory against 10-man Aberdeen

RUGBY UNION

Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie is sweating over full-back Stuart Hogg's fitness before next Friday's Champions Cup meeting with Montpellier, who are coached by former Scotland boss Vern Cotter. (Scotsman)