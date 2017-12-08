Dundee 0-1 Aberdeen

Scott McKenna (left) scored his first goal for Aberdeen

Aberdeen repaid manager Derek McInnes for rejecting an approach from Rangers with a hard-working win over Dundee.

The home side had the better first-half chances, with Roarie Deacon forcing a couple of good saves from Joe Lewis.

But Aberdeen edged into the lead shortly after the break when Scott McKenna got an outstretched toe to Kenny McLean's low cross.

Lewis again did well to deny Sofien Moussa before the Dons survived late pressure to move back into second spot.

With McInnes having been Rangers' target to replace the sacked Pedro Caixinha, his side had lost their last two games - both to the Glasgow outfit - and had dropped behind the Ibrox side on goal difference into third spot.

But, by ending Dundee's three-game unbeaten run, they move above McInnes' suitors, four points behind reigning champions Celtic - at least until the Old Firm duo play over the weekend.

It also continued the Dark Blues' miserable record against the visitors - the Dons are now unbeaten in their last 11 meetings and have won the last eight - to drop behind Kilmarnock on goal difference into 10th place.

Derek McInnes was a happy Aberdeen manager at Dens Park