Dundee 0-1 Aberdeen

Aberdeen's Scott McKenna (left) deflects the ball into the net
Scott McKenna (left) scored his first goal for Aberdeen

Aberdeen repaid manager Derek McInnes for rejecting an approach from Rangers with a hard-working win over Dundee.

The home side had the better first-half chances, with Roarie Deacon forcing a couple of good saves from Joe Lewis.

But Aberdeen edged into the lead shortly after the break when Scott McKenna got an outstretched toe to Kenny McLean's low cross.

Lewis again did well to deny Sofien Moussa before the Dons survived late pressure to move back into second spot.

With McInnes having been Rangers' target to replace the sacked Pedro Caixinha, his side had lost their last two games - both to the Glasgow outfit - and had dropped behind the Ibrox side on goal difference into third spot.

But, by ending Dundee's three-game unbeaten run, they move above McInnes' suitors, four points behind reigning champions Celtic - at least until the Old Firm duo play over the weekend.

It also continued the Dark Blues' miserable record against the visitors - the Dons are now unbeaten in their last 11 meetings and have won the last eight - to drop behind Kilmarnock on goal difference into 10th place.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Dundee

  • 12Parish
  • 2KerrBooked at 74mins
  • 22Hendry
  • 24MeekingsSubstituted forWaddellat 83'minutes
  • 15Aurtenetxe Borde
  • 21DeaconSubstituted forLeitch-Smithat 80'minutes
  • 8KamaraBooked at 61mins
  • 18McGowanSubstituted forAllanat 62'minutes
  • 14O'Hara
  • 20El Bakhtaoui
  • 9MoussaBooked at 6mins

Substitutes

  • 3Holt
  • 6O'Dea
  • 7Leitch-Smith
  • 10Allan
  • 27Curran
  • 34Waddell
  • 38Ferie

Aberdeen

  • 1Lewis
  • 2LoganBooked at 44mins
  • 5O'Connor
  • 19McKenna
  • 4Considine
  • 8Stewart
  • 3Shinnie
  • 7McLeanBooked at 62mins
  • 25RossSubstituted forArnasonat 45'minutes
  • 9Rooney
  • 22Christie

Substitutes

  • 6Reynolds
  • 10Maynard
  • 14Arnason
  • 15Wright
  • 18Ball
  • 20Rogers
  • 21Harvie
Referee:
Nick Walsh
Attendance:
6,451

Match Stats

Home TeamDundeeAway TeamAberdeen
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home13
Away13
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away10
Fouls
Home9
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Dundee 0, Aberdeen 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dundee 0, Aberdeen 1.

Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Andrew Considine.

Attempt blocked. Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Cammy Kerr (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Greg Stewart (Aberdeen).

Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Anthony O'Connor.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Mark O'Hara (Dundee) because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Cammy Kerr (Dundee) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Shaleum Logan (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee. Kerr Waddell replaces Josh Meekings.

Attempt saved. Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee. A-Jay Leitch-Smith replaces Roarie Deacon.

Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Aurtenetxe.

Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Josh Meekings.

Attempt blocked. Anthony O'Connor (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Cammy Kerr (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Cammy Kerr (Dundee).

Ryan Christie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Josh Meekings (Dundee).

Greg Stewart (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Kenny McLean.

Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Glen Kamara.

Attempt blocked. Greg Stewart (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Roarie Deacon (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen).

Sofien Moussa (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Shaleum Logan (Aberdeen).

Scott Allan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Shaleum Logan (Aberdeen).

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee. Scott Allan replaces Paul McGowan.

Booking

Kenny McLean (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Mark O'Hara (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kenny McLean (Aberdeen).

Booking

Glen Kamara (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kenny McLean (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Glen Kamara (Dundee).

Attempt missed. Josh Meekings (Dundee) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Joe Lewis.

Friday 8th December 2017

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic1511403682837
2Aberdeen1710342520533
3Rangers1693433181530
4Hibernian168532417729
5Motherwell157262221123
6Hearts164661419-518
7St Johnstone155371623-718
8Hamilton164572326-317
9Kilmarnock163671423-915
10Dundee1743101727-1015
11Ross County164391424-1015
12Partick Thistle152581224-1211
View full Scottish Premiership table

Related to this story

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired