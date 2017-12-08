Match ends, Sheffield United 1, Bristol City 2.
Sheffield United 1-2 Bristol City
-
- From the section Championship
Aden Flint's late winner earned Bristol City a valuable victory against 10-man Sheffield United in an absorbing Championship contest at Bramall Lane.
The Blades hit the woodwork three times in the first half but Jamie Paterson's superb strike put Bristol City ahead.
Leon Clarke drilled in the home side's equaliser after the break, before the post denied winger Mark Duffy again.
John Fleck was then sent off for a two-footed challenge on City's Korey Smith and Flint volleyed in on 90 minutes.
Victory was third-placed Bristol City's third in succession, moving them to within three points of the top two, while fourth-placed United's winless run stretched to four matches - their longest in the league since August 2016.
However, Chris Wilder's side were unfortunate not to net several times before Paterson sweetly struck the opener from the edge of the area.
A curling Duffy free-kick bounced back off the post, before returning Blades captain Billy Sharp placed on to the top of the crossbar and then was denied by a superb save, as Frank Fielding tipped his header from a corner on to the bar.
The Championship's top scorer, Clarke, netted his 14th of the season before Fleck's off-the-floor lunge saw the hosts reduced to 10 men.
Lee Johnson's side capitalised in dramatic fashion, as centre-back Flint - unmarked at the far post - volleyed in his sixth league goal of the season to re-affirm the Robins' status as genuine promotion contenders.
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
- 1Moore
- 6BashamSubstituted forCarruthersat 86'minutes
- 19Stearman
- 5O'Connell
- 2Baldock
- 7Lundstram
- 21DuffySubstituted forBrooksat 77'minutes
- 4FleckBooked at 59mins
- 3StevensBooked at 43mins
- 9Clarke
- 10SharpSubstituted forDonaldsonat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Donaldson
- 13Wright
- 16Carter-Vickers
- 24Lafferty
- 27Blackman
- 36Brooks
- 44Carruthers
Bristol City
- 1Fielding
- 5Wright
- 4Flint
- 6Baker
- 3Bryan
- 19EliassonSubstituted forDjuricat 45'minutesBooked at 55mins
- 8Brownhill
- 21PackSubstituted forLekoat 76'minutes
- 20PatersonBooked at 90mins
- 7SmithSubstituted forTaylorat 62'minutes
- 14ReidBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 10Taylor
- 15Steele
- 18Woodrow
- 22Djuric
- 23Magnusson
- 26Vyner
- 45Leko
- Referee:
- David Coote
- Attendance:
- 24,409
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield United 1, Bristol City 2.
Booking
Jamie Paterson (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jamie Paterson (Bristol City).
Samir Carruthers (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Matty Taylor (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by George Baldock (Sheffield United).
Booking
Bobby Reid (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Bailey Wright (Bristol City).
Clayton Donaldson (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield United 1, Bristol City 2. Aden Flint (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bobby Reid with a cross.
Jamie Paterson (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Brooks (Sheffield United).
Attempt blocked. Richard Stearman (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Brooks with a cross.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Bailey Wright.
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by George Baldock.
Attempt missed. Jonathan Leko (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Joe Bryan.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Samir Carruthers replaces Chris Basham.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Clayton Donaldson replaces Billy Sharp.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. David Brooks replaces Mark Duffy.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Jonathan Leko replaces Marlon Pack.
Attempt missed. Jamie Paterson (Bristol City) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joe Bryan.
Foul by Nathan Baker (Bristol City).
Leon Clarke (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Aden Flint (Bristol City) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Bobby Reid with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Enda Stevens.
Attempt blocked. Josh Brownhill (Bristol City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Milan Djuric with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. George Baldock (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by John Lundstram.
Attempt blocked. Joe Bryan (Bristol City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matty Taylor.
Attempt blocked. Matty Taylor (Bristol City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Marlon Pack (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jamie Paterson.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Nathan Baker.
Attempt saved. Leon Clarke (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Billy Sharp with a headed pass.
Enda Stevens (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matty Taylor (Bristol City).
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Matty Taylor replaces Korey Smith because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Korey Smith (Bristol City) because of an injury.
Dismissal
John Fleck (Sheffield United) is shown the red card.
Foul by John Fleck (Sheffield United).