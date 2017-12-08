Sheffield United 1-2 Bristol City

Jamie Paterson's crisp strike put City ahead against the run of play

Aden Flint's late winner earned Bristol City a valuable victory against 10-man Sheffield United in an absorbing Championship contest at Bramall Lane.

The Blades hit the woodwork three times in the first half but Jamie Paterson's superb strike put Bristol City ahead.

Leon Clarke drilled in the home side's equaliser after the break, before the post denied winger Mark Duffy again.

John Fleck was then sent off for a two-footed challenge on City's Korey Smith and Flint volleyed in on 90 minutes.

Victory was third-placed Bristol City's third in succession, moving them to within three points of the top two, while fourth-placed United's winless run stretched to four matches - their longest in the league since August 2016.

However, Chris Wilder's side were unfortunate not to net several times before Paterson sweetly struck the opener from the edge of the area.

A curling Duffy free-kick bounced back off the post, before returning Blades captain Billy Sharp placed on to the top of the crossbar and then was denied by a superb save, as Frank Fielding tipped his header from a corner on to the bar.

The Championship's top scorer, Clarke, netted his 14th of the season before Fleck's off-the-floor lunge saw the hosts reduced to 10 men.

Lee Johnson's side capitalised in dramatic fashion, as centre-back Flint - unmarked at the far post - volleyed in his sixth league goal of the season to re-affirm the Robins' status as genuine promotion contenders.