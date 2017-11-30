BBC Sport - 'No limit on England expectations'

'No limit on England expectations'

  • From the section England

England manager Gareth Southgate believes his side "cannot go to a World Cup and not try to win it".

Watch the draw for the 2018 World Cup on Friday, 1 December at 15:00 GMT, live on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website & app.

WATCH: Chaos & confusion at the 1982 World Cup draw

Top videos

Video

'No limit on England expectations'

  • From the section England
Video

Rule breaker, mischief maker: Why we can't keep our eyes off Ronnie

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Chaos & confusion at the 1982 World Cup draw

Audio

Why is the Ashes Rivalry so Fierce?

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'The country needs an England World Cup victory'

Video

Guardiola enjoyed celebrating late winner

Video

Conte says sorry for sending off

  • From the section Chelsea
Video

Designing boots for football's biggest names

Video

'We had to stand up & show how good we are'

  • From the section Everton
Video

Eli Manning dropped by Giants after 210 starts

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Indoor bowls

Roll Up Session - Team Bowls
Rugbytots

Rugbytots Thame and Bicester

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired