BBC Sport - FA Cup: Meet Nathan Pond - Fleetwood Town's world record holder

  • From the section FA Cup

Fleetwood Town's world record holder Nathan Pond explains his extraordinary journey through seven leagues, all with one club.

Watch Football Focus live from Fleetwood Town, Saturday 2 December, 12:00 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

Video

