BBC Sport - FA Cup: Meet Nathan Pond - Fleetwood Town's world record holder
Meet Nathan Pond - Fleetwood Town's world record holder
- From the section FA Cup
Fleetwood Town's world record holder Nathan Pond explains his extraordinary journey through seven leagues, all with one club.
Watch Football Focus live from Fleetwood Town, Saturday 2 December, 12:00 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired