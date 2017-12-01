BBC Sport - FA Cup: How Fylde went from four men to FA Cup dreamers
AFC Fylde - from four men to FA Cup dreamers
- From the section Football
Meet the men who started AFC Fylde 29 years ago and will now watch their side face previous winners Wigan in the second round of the FA Cup.
Watch AFC Fylde v Wigan Athletic live on Match of the Day on Friday on BBC One at 19:30 GMT.
