Antonio Conte: Chelsea manager is charged by FA after dismissal

Media playback is not supported on this device Chelsea 1-0 Swansea: Conte apologised after being sent off

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has been charged by the Football Association with misconduct following his dismissal against Swansea City.

The Blues boss was sent to the stands in the 43rd minute of his side's 1-0 Premier League victory on Wednesday.

Conte watched the entire second half on a dressing-room TV after disputing the referee's decision not to award a corner when the game was goalless.

He has until 18:00 GMT on Tuesday to respond to the charge, the FA says.

The Italian apologised for his behaviour after the match at Stamford Bridge.

He said: "I was frustrated. I made a mistake. During the game I suffer. With my players I suffer. It's a pity. I apologise for this."