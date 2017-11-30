FA Cup second round: How to follow all the action on BBC Sport

The 2018 FA Cup final will take place at Wembley on 19 May

The FA Cup second round takes place this weekend - and BBC Sport has you covered on TV, radio and online.

National League AFC Fylde's tie with 2013 winners Wigan on Friday (19:55 GMT) will be broadcast live on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website and app.

On Saturday, tune into BBC One at noon for Football Focus on the Road live from Fleetwood Town, who play Hereford.

Final Score from 13:50 GMT on Sunday on BBC One will show the goals as they go in from the day's nine ties.

And there's more.

BBC Radio 5 live sports extra will have full commentary of Notts County's tie with Oxford City on Saturday (12:45 GMT).

On Sunday, you can listen to full commentary of Boreham Wood's game at Coventry City on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra from 14:00 GMT.

BBC Two will show all the second-round highlights from 18:00 GMT on Sunday.

The draw for the third round will take place on Monday from 19:00 GMT and will be broadcast live on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website and app.